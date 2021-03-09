Nora Ann Hempseed Michaels

Nora Michaels was a highly respected performer on the Seattle music scene. She is best known for her masterful renditions of Edith Piaf's oeuvre, in particular her one-woman, self-penned tribute, "La Mme Piaf," for which she became known as Seattle's Blues Chanteuse. Nora also performed with Seattle Women in Rhythm and Blues, and appeared at blues festivals and venues around the world.
Her wit was expressed on stage and in writing, and her idealism was expressed in her politics as she used her talents for causes she believed in. Many local fans first met Nora when she worked on Give Peace a Dance, a 24-hour live dance marathon held at Seattle Center during the 1980s. As program manager, she recruited bands in every genre to participate in this event, and organized all their techno-needs as the stage turned over every hour, before performing herself to the crowd's delight.
Mrs. Ruth Elaine 'Laney' Maul, 84, of 1780 Patchel Run Road, wife of William A. Maul Jr., and retired Nurse of Oil City Hospital, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. in UPMC Northwest Hospital.
Every birthday Dad celebrated he announced his age as "older than dirt." Born on Sept. 2, 1947, Papa John Schneeberger was born to Beatrice Mae Holden and Pline Jason Schneeberger in Oil City Hospital.