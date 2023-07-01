Norma M. Cairns, 91, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following an extended illness.
Norma was born on June 19, 1932, in Kaneville, Venango Co. to the late William B. and Ilene D. Hickman Moore. She married Douglas J. Cairns on Oct. 24, 1953 at the Breedtown Baptist Church. He preceded her in death on July 24, 2001.
Vincent C. Widmer, a devoted family man and hardworking nurseryman, passed away on June 29, 2023, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on Oct. 5, 1937, in New Kensington. Vincent was 85 years old at the time of his passing.
Rebecca Nelson, most recently of Pleasantville and formerly of Titusville, passed from this life Saturday evening, June 17, 2023, surrounded by family and ready to meet Jesus. She died at home after a progression of cancer at the age of 81.