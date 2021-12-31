Norma R. Poulson, 91, of Oil City, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at her home.
Born July 20, 1930, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Frank M. and Mary Beatrice Stiller Redfield.
Updated: December 31, 2021 @ 4:40 am
Dorothy L. McGiffin, 79, of Knox, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, after a period of declining health.
Frederick T. “Fritz” Anthony, 95, of St. Petersburg, FL., formerly of the Parker-Foxburg area, passed away Saturday evening Dec. 25, 2021, at Freedom Square Care Facility in Florida following a period of declining health.
Versailles, Ohio resident Carl W. Owens, 81, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at Stillwater Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Covington, OH.
Sandra “Sonnie” Pyle Firster passed away peacefully November 13, 2021 in Wyoming.
Amy Etzel, 61, of Shippenville, formerly of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center.
Mark W. Garris, 60, of Parker, Allegheny Township, Butler County, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 28, 2021, at his home.
Bonnie I. Benzie, 87, of Tidioute, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at her home.
Patricia Ann Summerville, age 87, of Shippenville, passed away while surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Edith Sullivan Foster died peacefully at home Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, after a difficult year battling thyroid cancer.
Robert Netzler, 99, of Franklin, went to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 at The Caring Place.
Nancy L. Smith, 69, of Oil City, died early Tuesday morning, Dec. 28, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Larry T. Riley, age 74, of Clarion, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare Center.
Rev. Paul F. “Pete” Knight went home to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at home in New Castle.
Harry Leonard Schultz, 96, of Franklin passed away in his home in the early morning of Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
Richard E. “Dick” Wonderling, 81, of Stewart Road Centerville passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at his residence.
Richard L. “Dick” Brown, 92, of Oil City, died peacefully Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Oakwood Heights.
David Eugene Mealy, 70, of Tionesta passed away on Sunday Dec. 26, 2021, after a period of declining health.
Raymond L. Winger, 86, of Seneca passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Beverly M. Gilmore, 80, of Monroeville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
Rowenna K. “Renny” Reagle Mansfield, 77, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 25, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Pauline A. Master, 96, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Clarview Health Center.
On Christmas Day, 2021, Don David Lewis, of 70 Colt Lane, Clarion, passed from this life to the next. Don was born Aug. 4, 1932, to Floyd Lewis and Dorothy Elliott Lewis, of Williamsburg, one of seven siblings.
On Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, Joan S. Kaltenbach, 86, of Lander Drive, Lucinda, slipped quietly from our hands and into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and her beloved husband, Joseph.
Wilma McHenry 83, of Fisher Road, Strattanville, died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.
Elizabeth A. “Betty” Porter, 103, of Oil City, went to the loving arms of her Savior and friend Jesus, on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.
John Sloss, 57, of New Bethlehem and formerly of Dunmore, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
Oakley C. Osborne, 93, of Franklin, passed away late evening Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Linda Garner, 71, of Grove City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Orchard Manor.
Ross Z. Neidich, 74, of 22 Northgate Drive, Bradford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters.
Bennie Lee Loud, 66, of Oil City passed away Wednesday, December 15 after a battle with cancer.
Mona L. Noziglia, 88, of Oil City, was received into the arms of her Lord on Monday, December 20, 2021. She passed away at Oil City Healthcare in Oil City, where she had been a resident.
Michael A. Reitz, 72, of Strattanville, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness.
Anthony L. “Tony” Hockman, 62, of Shippenville, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening, December 22, 2021, at the UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief illness.
Daniel Scott Armstrong, 58, of Franklin, PA, passed away on December 17, 2021, at his home.
Marjorie Grace Rodgers, 97, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
Tobias Frazier, 26, of Polk passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, as a result of injuries sustained from an automobile accident.
