Nyall A. Sharrar

Belinda "Lindy" "Mimi" Beth Buzard, 64, of Zephyrhills, Fla., was born in Oil City on April 8, 1957, to loving parents Walter "Reek" Switzer and Mary (Cobler) Whitling and lost her battle with Crohn's Disease on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Margaret Dendy Chickering, formerly of Jackson, Mississippi; Oil City; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; and, most recently, The Woodlands, Texas, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on July 25, 2021.
Family and friends of Gabriel Michael Sobina, who passed away July 17, 2021, may attend a memorial service at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church, 160 Atlantic Ave., Franklin.
Martha Autenrieth Sarver Harvey passed away on Wednesday morning, Aug. 4, 2021, at SouthWoods Assisted Living in Titusville. She was 97 years old. She left this Earth to enter eternal life with her Lord and Savior. She will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren, family and friends.
Traci Lee Flick, 54, a resident of 809 E. Second St., Oil City, died peacefully at 4:58 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, with family by her side, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, following a period of declining health.
Eric M. Garvin, 51, of 965 Kingston Drive, Olean, N.Y., passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Roswell Park Cancer Institute after a brief battle with cancer. He was comforted by the loving presence of his brother Terry.