Roxanne M. Culp, age 62, of Shippenville, passed away of natural causes Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Roxanne was born in Brookville on Oct. 12, 1958, to John Stahl and the late Roseanne (Lewis) Stahl.
Lydia Rose Skonieczny, age 1, of Franklin died peacefully, yet completely unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
John “Jack” Mogle passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Edgewood Heights.
Gerald E. Dwyer, age 82 of New Bethlehem, passed away early Sunday morning, Aug. 29, 2021, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem following a period of declining health.
Donald James Toy, 85, of New Bethlehem, died on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Back To Basics Personal Care Home in Dayton, Pa.
L. Jean Griebel, 91, formerly of Miola, passed away earlier Saturday morning, Aug. 28, 2021 at the McKinley Heath Center in Brookville after residing there for 13 years.
James Ray Summerville, age 89, recently of Clarion, formerly of Fryburg, passed away on August 27, 2021 at his daughters’ home in Clarion. James passed away of natural causes in loving care of his only daughter and son in law.
Kenneth Oliver Maurer, 93, of East Haven, Ct., formerly of Oil City, died peacefully in his sleep on August 22, 2021.
Thomas M. Fornof, 65, of Oil City, passed away Thursday August 26, 2021 at UPMC-Shadyside after an extended illness.
Phyllis Ann Snyder, 89, of Rockland, passed away early Friday morning, August 27, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a brief illness.
James S. Wice Jr., 68, of Rockland, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Michael E. Redmond, 72, of Cooperstown, passed away unexpectedly in his home in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
James L. Oakes, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Corry Manor.
Dolores J. Frantz, 81, of Oil City, went home to her Lord and Savior, after a short battle with brain cancer, on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Ralph W. “Butch” Emery, 70, of Callensburg, passed away late Tuesday night, Aug. 24, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh of complications following a vehicular accident near Dayton earlier in the day.
Kathryn Ann Glenn, 81, of Clarion, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca following a period of declining health.
George W. Snyder Jr., age 90, of Ft. Myers, Florida, formerly of Oil City, died peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at home.
George W. Snyder Jr., 90, of Ft. Myers, Florida, formerly of Oil City, died peacefully, Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at home. A complete obituary will be published tomorrow.
Margaret “Peg” R. McDonald, 87, of Franklin, passed away in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at The Caring Place.
Emma Jean Rankin Lindsey, 89, of River Avenue, Emlenton, passed away early Wednesday morning Aug. 25, 2021, in the comfort of her home while surrounded by her loving family.
Rick McBride, 57, of Clintonville passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at home surrounded by his family and loving wife Bev.
An open house to celebrate the life of Paul Edward Wittreich will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, on the third floor of DeBence Music Museum, 1261 Liberty St., Franklin.
Ann L. Tingue, age 99, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Oil City.
John A. Porta, age 77, of Tionesta, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, surrounded by his family at his home in Tionesta.
Thomas G. “Tom” Ochs, 77, of Greenville, formerly of West Freedom, passed away early Sunday morning Aug, 22, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness and surrounded by his close-knit family.
A memorial celebration to remember the life of Edward H. Culbertson, ”Cubby”, of Franklin, will be held Saturday, Sept. 4 , at “The Building” beginning at 1 p.m. All of Ed’s friends and family are welcome.
Heidi M. Smail, 63, of Clarion, passed away Friday evening, Aug. 20, 2021, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh following a lengthy illness.
Gordon R. Harrington, 88, of Amherst, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Mercy New Life Hospice in Lorain, Ohio.
Our beloved Father, Arthur J. Foster, 93, has gone to join our Mother Helen. He passed away at his home Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
Barbara L. Brown, 81, of Warren, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at the Rouse Warren County Home after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s/dementia.
Stephen J. Troese Sr., was born to Joseph Troese and Margaret Cimino Troese on Aug. 16, 1939. He grew up in Clarion with his beloved siblings, Minnie Wilson and Samuel Troese.
Robert D. "Rob" Heal Jr., 63, of Hill Street, Emlenton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, after a courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Judith E. Leadbetter, age 86, of Cranberry, passed away Saturday afternoon, Aug. 21, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Tammy Lynn Madden, 53, of Franklin, passed away Saturday Aug. 21, 2021, after an extended illness. She is survived by her husband Mark, and her children Jonathan and Grace.
Anita L. McLaine, 67, of Huckleberry Ridge, passed away on Friday Aug. 20, 2021, at the UPMC Presbyterian hospital following a brief illness.
Mason and Maverick Moon, beloved twin sons of Tanner and Briana (Hollabaugh) Moon, were born angels in their mother's arms on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
George E. Strauser Sr., 69, of Parker, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
