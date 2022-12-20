Pamela Sue (Orris) Peters, age 72, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born in Gibsonia on May 31, 1950, to the late George and Virginia (Flora) Orris.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Pamela Sue (Orris) Peters, age 72, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born in Gibsonia on May 31, 1950, to the late George and Virginia (Flora) Orris.
Pamela Sue (Orris) Peters, age 72, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Thomas M. Ganoe, 74, of Clarion, passed away Saturday evening, Dec. 17, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.
Jean M. Morris, 88, of Pleasantville, passed away Sunday morning Dec. 18, 2022, at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville.
Walter Joseph “Joe” McFadden, 93, of Woodridge, IL, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at his home in Homer Glen, IL. He was surrounded by family, watching football in his favorite recliner.
The Reverend Daniel J. Kresinski, 76, died on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Bishop Michael J. Murphy Residence for Retired Priests.
Gerald “Jerry” B. Boughner, Sr., 84, of Cooperstown, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at the Collins House.
Patricia Ann (Clark) VanZandt, 83, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at The Collins House.
Edna Marie Lutz, 81, of Oil City, fought a courageous 16-month battle against cancer and died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
Walter James Kanani Reavis, 55, of Polk passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at Heritage Valley Beaver, Beaver.
Ivan E. Ogle, a former resident of Mayo, passed away on Dec. 3, 2022, from complications related to COVID-19. He was 93 years old.
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our loving devoted mother, Mary Jo Stephenson, on Dec. 16, 2022.
Aaron “The Kracken” McCracken, 32, of Oil City died peacefully at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Friday Dec. 16, 2022.
William O. “Bill” Priester, 60, of Rimersburg, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Robert (Bob) B. McElravy, 80, of Hawthorn, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
James M. Gibbons, 82, of Oil City, passed away at 3:10 a.m. Saturday Dec. 17, 2022 at Oil City Healthcare after a short illness.
Fr. Daniel J. Kresinski, 76, of Erie and formerly of Oil City passed away Saturday Dec. 17, 2022 in Erie.
Susan M. Holibaugh, age 69, of Sligo, passed away Thursday evening, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Marian A. Gurney McIntire Mullen, 82, of Emlenton, Richland Township, Venango County, went to her heavenly home, early Friday morning Dec. 16, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Mary Sue Lowman, 76, of Clarion, passed away early Friday morning, Dec. 16, 2022 at the Butler Memorial Hospital.
Marie Baxter, 85, of Marienville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday morning, Dec. 16, 2022 at her home following an extended illness.
Steve “Reno” Burford, 68, of Oak Ridge, passed away Dec. 13, 2022 at Clarion Hospital following a lengthy illness.
Donald J. Palmer Jr., 95, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on Feb. 22, 1927, in Venango County, to the late Donald J. Palmer, Sr. and Elsie R. Buffone.
Lori A. Leahew, age 61, of Tionesta, died on Friday, December 16, 2022 at her home in Tionesta.
Ronald J. McElroy, age 63, of Oil City, passed away suddenly due to heart issues on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Erie. He is survived by his siblings, nieces, and nephews.
Mary Lou Triola, age 94, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at The Collins House after a brief but fierce battle with lung cancer.
Kimberly Sue French, 54, of Seneca, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Mary Elizabeth “Libby” Williams, age 88, of Oil City, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Oakwood Heights.
Roger Bruce Martz passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Carolyn Shimmons passed away peacefully at Brighton Gardens in Atlanta, GA on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
Our beloved Amy Marie Daugherty passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, from breast cancer at age 64.
Jeffrey L. “Jeff” Courson, 65, of Camden, SC, formerly of Clarion, died early Sunday morning, Dec. 11, 2022 at Karesh Long Term Care & Rehabilitation Center following a long and courageously fought battle with MS.
Lloyd E. Neiswonger, 87, of New Bethlehem, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday evening, Dec. 12, 2022, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, Carolyn Shimmons, formerly of Sligo, passed on peacefully at her current home in Atlanta.
Tina Siegel Kean, 53, of Shippenville passed away on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, after a brief illness.
Ernest J. Dinger, age 71, of New Bethlehem, died unexpectedly Saturday morning, Dec. 10, 2022.
Stella M. Caccamo, 101, formerly of Franklin, got her wish of spending Christmas in heaven with her family, slipping away in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Diane Lyn Gibbons, age 70, of Horsecreek Road, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Robert R. Clouner Jr., age 65, of Tionesta, died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Shippenville.
Rose M. Roush, 91, of Oil City,, passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.
Donald K. Cooper, age 69, of Oil City, died on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.