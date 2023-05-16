Patricia A. Greenlee, 65, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, following a period of declining health. She was a longtime resident of Victory Heights and most recently resided in Franklin with her sister Linda who was also her caretaker.
She was born May 30, 1957 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late Arthur L. and Alice Mae Hoffman Simpson.
Mark W. “Hunter” Anderson, 66, a well-known and loved Franklin area resident and businessman, died peacefully Friday, May 12, 2023 at UPMC-Shadyside in Pittsburgh, surrounded by his loving family, following a period of declining health.
Ronald M. Hall Sr., 92, a resident of 1077 Cooperstown Rd., Cooperstown, died peacefully at 2:15 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023 at The Collins House of Franklin, with his beloved family by his side, following a period of declining health.
Wayne A. Cunning, 67, of Oil City, passed away at 5:20 a.m. Monday May 8, 2023, at UPMC-Mercy in Pittsburgh after an extended illness. He is survived by a daughter, Shelbi Cunning; and a son, Thomas Cunning.