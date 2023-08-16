Patricia A. Shedrick, 81, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2023 of natural causes surrounded by her daughter and sister.
She is survived by her daughter, Cherie (Kevin) Smrekar of Oil City; sister Linda (Peter) Michel of Murphy, NC; grandchildren, Summer, Jamie, Corrie and Tony; and great-grandchildren, Aaden and Autumn, and great-great-granddaughter, Hadley Murphy and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Michael F. Blandin, 76, a resident of Andover, OH and former Franklin resident, died peacefully at 2 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 at The Andover Village Retirement Community, following a period of declining health.