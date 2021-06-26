Patricia Ann Guntrum Anderson, 80, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness. Her death follows that of her husband Paul Anderson, who died May 8, 2021.
Charles E. Fetterolf, 87, of Utica, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the Meadville Medical Center.
Edward J. Groner, 87, of Clarion passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Raymond Leroy Lantz, 93, of Franklin passed away peacefully after a brief illness with his family by his side on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Patricia Ann Guntrum Anderson, 80, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness. Her death follows that of her husband Paul Anderson, who died May 8, 2021.
A picnic celebrating the life of Cecilia Marie Piercy will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Morrison Park in Seneca.
William C. Barrett, 85 of Shippenville, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021. He was the son of the late Laurea and Wilford Barrett.
Ruth R. Clark, 100, of Rimersburg, passed away early Tuesday morning, June 22, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Donald L. Johnson, 83, of Oakland Township, Franklin, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, after a lengthy illness.
An upbeat celebration of life for Dr. D. Shane Koch, who passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, will be held June 28th, in Nickleville.
Regina Isabella Kurtzhals, 87 of Midlothian, Va., peacefully passed away at St. Francis Medical Center on Wednesday June 16, 2021.
Samuel E. Paup, 61, of Venus, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.
Brayton C. Rodgers, age 94, formerly of Oil City, passed away Feb 15th, 2021, in McMurray Hills Manor, McMurray.
Mark E. Rummel, 63, of Sligo, passed away suddenly Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at his home.
Robert J. Womer Jr., 63, of Cooperstown, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca, as a result of COVID-19.
Marian Louise Rodgers, age 94, of Oil City, died peacefully early Tuesday morning June 22, 2021, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Freda A. Rossey, 92, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a period of declining health.
Lynda Diane Young, 68, of Shippenville passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, surrounded by family at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
Kay L. Zerbe, age 73, of Knox, passed away Monday morning, June 21, 2021.
Richelle B. "Ricci" Aaron, 42, of Summerville, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 20, 2021, surrounded by her family after putting up a strong fight against breast cancer.
Mary Ann Bedick passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Worcester, Mass.
Jerry L. Best, age 72, of Clarion, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, June 21, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.
Ruth "Peg" Ann Hockman, age 88, of Shippenville, formerly of Coal Hill, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Highland Oaks at Water Run personal care home.
Jane L. Johnson, 67, of Johnson Road, Titusville, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at her residence.
Betty E. McKisson, age 84, of Fisher, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at her residence on Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Tim Miller, 55, of Seneca, formerly of Tionesta, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday morning, June 21, 2021, surrounded by his loving family, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Mark F. Rathfon, 64, of Clarion passed away at Penn Highland Dubois Hospital on Sunday, June 20, 2021.
A memorial service for Mary Jane "MJ" Greene is scheduled for Friday, June 25 at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Calvary Cemetery with the Rev. Ian McElrath officiating.
James S. Rila, 90, of Franklin, passed away at his residence on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Charles "Chuck" Thoma was a unique guy. He was happiest at home with his wife of 45 years and outside on his farm. Chuck was a retired wildlife biologist and those that knew him best knew that his love for nature was cultivated by his dream job with the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Charles …
Maureen "Peach" Clark, 82, of Monroeville, formerly of Clarion, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the UPMC East Hospital in Monroeville.
Robert L. Flinchbaugh, age 80, of Twinsburg, Ohio, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Jay Master, 81, loving father and husband, of Rocky Grove, passed away peacefully at Oakwood Heights of Oil City, at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 with his loving wife, Joy at his side.
Cornelia "Connie" G. Smail, 82, of Shippenville, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Clarion Hospital.
Funeral services for Gerald J. Seigworth will be held Saturday, June 26, at 1 p.m. in the Reinsel Funeral Home. The Rev. Randy Kightlinger will preside. Mr. Seigworth died Feb. 12, 2021, at his home at the age of 83.
Neil F. Polumbo Sr., age 94, of Tionesta, formerly of Hazleton, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at UPMC Hamot, Erie.
Nancy L. Rhoades, 77, of Franklin, passed away at 12:55 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.
Robert A. Everett, age 60, of Pittsburgh/Beechview, formerly of Clarion, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones.
Mary Jane Fina Kinosian, MD age 93, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y. died Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Queensbury, N.Y.
Patricia J. "Patti" Thompson, 60, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes Sunday evening, June 13, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Most Viewed Articles
-
EDITORIAL: If possible, spend that stimulus money
-
Franklin board president says 'it's time' to talk merger
-
Rocky Grove Fireman's Fair to launch after year layoff
-
One hurt in Route 322 rollover crash
-
Rig caught on lines
-
Fire destroys home in Kennerdell
-
Valley Grove board president Bialo steps down
-
'So far so good'
-
Woman facing hindering, obstruction charges
-
Police complete death investigation
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
INSURANCE INSPECTOR Independent contractor to perform ins…
MEGA JULY 4TH BOOK SALE 150,000 Books, CDs, DVDs, Audio B…
Found LG AT&T phone on Grant Street in Oil City. Call…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
HUGE supply of used monitors, printers and computers on s…
Estate washer $165. Maytag gas dryer $175. Kenmore gas dr…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
One hurt in Route 322 rollover crash
-
Woman facing hindering, obstruction charges
-
Police complete death investigation
-
Oil City man charged for hitting woman
-
One arrested for shoplifting
-
Juvenile assaults girl, police, EMT
-
Dog sees deer, causes crash
-
Storm roars through area
-
Man charged with stalking for second time in six days
-
Man charged for burglarizing cabin
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
'It's a family': Wreck shatters life's work at girls home
-
EXPLAINER: What to know as Chauvin sentenced in Floyd death
-
Iran votes in presidential poll tipped in hard-liner's favor
-
Chauvin could face decadeslong sentence in Floyd's death
-
Police: Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Milwaukee
-
Body of fourth tuber has been found in North Carolina river
-
Observer: Georgia county's elections messy, not fraudulent
-
US to keep about 650 troops in Afghanistan after withdrawal
-
Bodies of two young girls pulled from South Florida canal
-
Arkansas woman sues trooper for flipping her SUV during stop