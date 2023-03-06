Patricia J. Boyles, 80, of Clarion, passed away early Friday morning, March 3, 2023 at her home following an extended illness.
She was born on June 5, 1942 in Clarion, a daughter of the late Clyde Merle and Agnes Helena Conner Gourley.
Evelyn M. Hosey, age 84 of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday March 4, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital.
Betty l. Bowser, 90, of Licking Township, Parker, passed away Friday evening (March 3, 2023) at her residence following a period of declining health.
Cheryl E. Pierce, 70, of Knox passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at her home following an extended illness.
Sheryl Ann (Heath) Neely, age 67 of Lamartine, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023 at her home following a lengthy illness.
Paul “Doc” Gaylord Ferry, 81 of Meadville, died Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Meadville Medical Center.
Seth “Cooter” Gooden Smith, age 27, of Polk, was tragically taken from us unexpectedly this past Thursday, March 2, 2023, to walk with Jesus and raise a little heck in Heaven….. And he is now snow-white clean, singing away those country songs!
Jean B. Smith, 95, of Wesley, passed away March 4, 2023 at Trinity Living Center in Grove City.
Judith Louise Goughler, age 79, of Tionesta and formerly of Parker, went to be with the Lord early Friday morning, March 3, 2023 at Clarion Healthcare following an extended illness.
It is with very heavy hearts that the family of Edward James McClellan, 51, of Oil City, must announce his sudden and unexpected passing at home, on Feb. 28, 2023.
Robert R. Hovis, 61, of Philipsburg, passed away at home on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
Barbara Ellen Barker, 86, of Berryville, Virginia died on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Virginia.
Hazel Irene Beck, age 99, passed away peacefully early morning on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Quentin Eugene Wood (Woody), retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Quaker State Oil Corp., a Fortune 500 company, Past Chairman of Penn State University’s Board of Trustees, and a Penn State Distinguished Alumnus of the class of 1948, died Feb. 25, 2023.
Douglas Emerson Elliott, 74, of Emlenton, Rockland Township, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following a brief illness.
Linda Darlene Botts, age 72 of Tionesta, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital following a period of declining health.
John C. Mahan Jr. DDS, 93, of Canonsburg, formerly of Titusville, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, with his family by his side.
Margaret Dorthea “Peg” Fair, age 86 of Knox, with her beloved dog, Gizmo, by her side, went to be with the Lord on her late mother’s birthday, Feb. 28, 2023.
Michelle L. Rankin, 54, of Leeper, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Monday, February 27, 2023.
Edward A. Bradley Sr., age 79 of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday afternoon, Feb. 27, 2023 at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Jean Sue Wojton, 72, passed away on Tuesday Feb. 21, 2023, at home following a three-year battle with cancer.
Mrs. Patricia Ann Black, 95, passed away early Monday morning, Feb. 27, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin.
Sharon Ann Moore, 77, of Pleasantville passed away on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at her residence.
Ada A. Hogue, 101, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Gerald (Jerry) McFarland, age almost 81, of Everson, Washington, died on Feb. 25, 2023 from an aggressive cancer.
Ruth Elizabeth (Weaver) Nosko, 96, of Brook Street (formerly of Water Street), Titusville, passed peacefully on Feb. 23, 2023, following a brief illness.
Linda (File) Emanuele, 81, of 315 West Fourth St., Oil City, passed Feb. 25, 2023 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Joesphine Agnes Sweitzer Kumm, 40, of Falls Creek, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 after a short battle with cancer.
Shawn Patrick Hilliard, 41, of Perryville, Parker, passed away Friday morning (02-24-23) at his residence.
Frank Comunale III, age 91 of Marienville, formerly of Churchill, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Ryan M. Rarer, 42, of Franklin passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Beverly A. Lineman, age 85 of Cranberry, passed away Thursday morning, Feb. 23, 2023 at UPMC Northwest.
Kenneth Orlo Williams Jr., 84, of St. Clairsville, OH passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. He was born Aug. 7, 1938 in Titusville, a son of the late Kenneth Orlo Williams Sr. and Edith (Schneider) Williams.
Clyde J. Shelkey, age 85, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, passed away on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Jean Marie Bajorek, 75, a well-known resident of 1035 Liberty Street, Franklin; and well-loved longtime Franklin Area School District elementary school teacher, died peacefully Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, following complications of a stroke she suffered only days earlier.
Cecil R. Ashbaugh, age 84 of Knox, passed away early Friday morning, Feb. 24, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Katherine M. Goreczny, 101, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully Feb. 22, 2023 at Brevillier Village in Harborcreek after having spent the evening, throughout the night, and into morning with loving family members at her bedside.
Donna G. Hart, 79, of Franklin, passed away at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family.