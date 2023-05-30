Patricia L. Houben

Patricia L. Houben, age 85, a servant of the Lord Jesus and dedicated to serve Him til death, went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2023.

She was born in Phillipsburg on March 30, 1938.

Michele 'Shelly' Goodman
Michele 'Shelly' Goodman

Michele “Shelly” Goodman, 47 of Tionesta passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023 at home surrounded by her family, after a brief battle with cancer.

Betty J. Confer
Betty J. Confer

Betty J. Confer, 82, of Brookville, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2023 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Kenneth E. Emmett Sr.
Kenneth E. Emmett Sr.

Kenneth E. Emmett Sr., age 83, of Grove City, formerly of Nectarine, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday morning, May 28, 2023.

Cynthia 'Cindy' D. Hill
Cynthia 'Cindy' D. Hill

Cynthia “Cindy” D. Hill, formerly of Franklin, passed peacefully on May 18, 2023, surrounded by her children and family in her home in Arkansas.

Joyce E. Daugherty

Joyce E. Daugherty, 68, of Rockland, passed away Friday morning, May 26, 2023 at Sugarcreek Station in Franklin following a brave and lengthy battle with cancer.

Clark McFall
Clark McFall

Clark McFall, 85, of Sarasota, Florida, former resident of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Hazel L. Burgdorfer
Hazel L. Burgdorfer

Hazel L. Burgdorfer, 87, of Venus passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023 surrounded by her family at home after a brief illness.

Floyd C. Matthews
Floyd C. Matthews

Floyd C. Matthews, 79, of Stoneboro passed away May 25, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

Melinda Jean Martin Remley obituary correction

Melinda Jean Martin Remley, age 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin after an extended illness of Advanced Alzheimer’s Disease. Incorrect information was previously published.

Wanda J. Henderson
Wanda J. Henderson

Wanda J. Henderson, age 78 of Knox, passed away Monday evening, May 22, 2023 at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness.

Judy P. Grimm
Judy P. Grimm

Judy P. Grimm, 82, of Shippenville, passed away early Wednesday morning, May 24, 2023 at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Joyce M. (Shaffer) Shook
Joyce M. (Shaffer) Shook

Joyce M. (Shaffer) Shook, 63, of Cranberry, took her final ride on a Harley into Heaven on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, while surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with cancer.

Shirley R. Kerr
Shirley R. Kerr

Shirley R. Kerr, 92, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, May 23, 2023, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Fonda Lattanzie

Fonda Lattanzie, 47, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at home due to a lengthy illness.

Melinda Jean Martin Remley
Melinda Jean Martin Remley

Melinda Jean Martin Remley, age 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 18, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin after an extended illness of Advanced Alzheimer’s Disease.

Wilma 'Billie' Reinsel
Wilma 'Billie' Reinsel

Wilma “Billie” Reinsel, 97, formerly of “Frogtown” Fairmount City, passed away on May 22, 2023 while residing at Highland Oaks, 300 Water Run Road, Clarion.

Virginia Thompson

Virginia Thompson, 93, of Eau Claire passed away Monday afternoon (05-22-23) at Parker Personal Care Home of natural causes.

Ken Skeddle
Ken Skeddle

There are few very important words in life to live by: “love, honesty, trust, respect and decency”, which Ken Skeddle honored and practiced every day in his lifetime.

Carol L. McGinnis
Carol L. McGinnis

Carol L. McGinnis, 89, of Titusville, passed away Monday morning, May 22, 2023 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

David Carson Minich
David Carson Minich

David Carson Minich, 69, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Donald E. Hosey Sr.
Donald E. Hosey Sr.

Donald E. Hosey Sr., 74, of Rimersburg, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, May 19, 2023 at his home.

David W. Callander
David W. Callander

David W. Callander, 78, of Parker (Near Eau Claire), passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Good Samaritan Hospice- Concordia in Cabot. Born in Dutch Hill, Clarion Co., David was the son of the late Ronel M. Callander and MaryEllen Thompson.

Mary M. Haas
Mary M. Haas

Mary M. Haas, 95, of Oil City, passed away Thursday morning May 18, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.