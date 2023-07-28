Patricia L. MacCartney, age 89, passed away on July 24, 2023 in Chesapeake, VA. She was born on May 2, 1934 in Claysville. Patricia previously resided in Franklin.
Jo Ann Twombly went to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Dec. 21, 2022.
Kathryn “Kate” M. Larrow, 85, of Leeper, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, where she resided and was cared for lovingly, most especially by her nurse Beverly who Kate affectionately renamed Pam.
Daniel John Lander, 55, of Brookville, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at his home.
Ann E. Switzer, 79, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday July 25, 2023 at UPMC-Transitional Care Unit in Seneca after an extended illness.
Richard E. “Dick” Gipe, 87, of Oil City passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 26 at Oakwood Heights, with his wife, Janet Gipe and Pastor Josh Botts praying by his side.
His Legacy… Sylvester Francis Ceci, 82, passed away July 25, 2023.
Legend Isaac Owens, born July 22, 2023 was welcomed into heaven that same day by the Lord.
Robert “Rob” Devinney II, 50 of Sandy Lake, passed away on July 25, 2023 at UPMC Shadyside.
William Robert Hricsina III was born sleeping on July 22, 2023.
Scott Lee “Scoot” Wood, 55, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday July 17, 2023.
Bernice C. Scobbo, formerly of Crown, passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at the age of 97.
Richard E. Stevenson, 67, formerly of Titusville passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Sugar Creek Station Nursing Home in Franklin.
Dorothy P. Smith, 92, of Shippenville, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Services have been announced for Margaret M. “Peg” Hynes Stubler, 90 of Laguna Woods, CA., and formerly of Oil City, who passed away July 12, 2023.
Robert John Cavanaugh, age 89, died peacefully on July 20, 2023, in Windsor, Colorado.
Jeffrey A. Shull, 62 of Twin Falls, ID, passed away at his home on July 12, 2023. Shull was born in Franklin.
Mary E. Bartley, 85, of Clarion passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of July 25, 2023, at the Clarion Hospital.
Barbara Ann “Bobbie” Watkins, 97, formerly of Polk, passed away Sunday July 16th, 2023 in Midlothian, Texas, surrounded by love and family.
Wayne R. Hogue, 74, of Seneca, a well-known Tippery resident, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at UPMC Hamot in Erie early Sunday evening, July 23, 2023.
Dorothy M. Krepp, 89, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, surrounded by her family at The Caring Place, Franklin.
Belinda “Cass” Thomas, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, left this earth on July 21, 2023, at the young age of 60.
A celebration for the life of David R. FitzGerald has been scheduled by his family.
Family and friends of Rebecca B. Nelson of Pleasantville, who passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, may attend a celebration of her life at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Titusville Free Methodist Church, 42490 State Highway 27 in Titusville, with Pastor Tim Maybray officiating.
A memorial service for Grove City resident David R. FitzGerald, who passed away June 1, 2023, as a result of a motor vehicle accident, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Franklin Elks Lodge.
- From staff reports
-
A memorial service with graveside military honors has been scheduled for Harold “Bud” Price of Knox who passed away on Jan. 29, 2023 at the age of 82.
Due to complications, the burial service for Diane L. Witherup, who passed away July 13, 2023, has been rescheduled.
Donald S. “Scotty” Wolfkiel, 77, of Franklin, passed away at 7:08 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation where he has resided for the past year.
Marcella (Marcy) D. Rathburn (formerly McCleary) of 320 Crestview Dr. Franklin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 after a short illness. She would have celebrated her 92nd birthday on August 6. She lived with her daughter and son-in-law for the last several years.
A celebration of life for Bob Kalamajka will be held on Monday July 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM in Calvary Cemetery, Oil City. His ashes will be buried to complete his final journey. Friends and family are invited.
Barbara Ann “Bobbie” Watkins, 97, formerly of Polk, passed away Sunday July 16, 2023 in Midlothian, Texas. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 29 at the Franklin Library, where she was a volunteer.
Helen Nortemann Keitzer Wylie peacefully departed from this world on July 20th, 2023, at the age of 93, in New Bloomfield, Pennsylvania.
Joan C. Kratzer, 90, of Cooperstown, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Donald Everett Bloomster, 94, of Erie, formerly of Marienville, passed from this life to his Eternal Life on July 18, 2023, holding his wife, Shirley’s hand.
Jesse O. McKee, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 15, 2023.
Norma J. Dehner, 73, of Brookville, passed away at UPMC Passavant Hospital on Monday, July 17, 2023.
Linda K. Gleason, 80, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday morning, July 14, 2023 at her home following an extended illness.
Paul “Jobie” Jobson Carman, age 77, passed away peacefully on Jan. 29, 2023.
Bernard “Bernie” Drayer, 95, of Brookville, died Friday, July 14, 2023 at Penn Highlands Brookville.
