Showers with a possible thunderstorm this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. Morning high of 67F with temps falling to near 55. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Cloudy with showers. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Patricia Wesner Rex, age 65, of Canandaigua, New York, formerly of Polk, PA, passed away unexpectedly at home, on Oct. 2, 2021.
She is survived by two children, Denver “Mitch” Rex and Michelle Gibson; four grandchildren, Olivia, Cameron, Elijah, and Sarah; two brothers, Vincent (Hanh) Wesner and John Wesner; a sister, Deb (Mark) Flynt; several nieces and nephews; and former husband, Dennis (Diane) Rex.
Francis I. “Pete” Scott, age 87, of Endeavor, Pa., went to the Lord’s Care on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Titusville Hospital, Titusville, Pa. He was born Sept. 20, 1934 in Tionesta, Pa., son of the late Walter and Ruth (Kiffer) Scott Jr.
Alice Mary Engel, of Oil City, dedicated her life to taking care of others as a certified nursing assistant, most recently with U.C.I.P. Alice died unexpectedly in her sleep of cardiac complications on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the age of 61.
Jessica A. Judy Davis, 42, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Lucinda, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh after a long, courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.