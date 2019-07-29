Patrick Russell Karns

Patrick "Pat" Russell Karns, 86, of Franklin, passed away in his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Born on Nov. 24, 1932 in Canal Township, he was the son of the late Earl R. Karns and Viola (Jacoby) Karns Detrie.
On June 9, 1956, he married the love of his life, the former Evelyn B. Cole; she survives him.
Pat proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force in the Korean War Era from Dec. 9, 1949 to Sept. 1, 1953. He was honorably discharged as a sergeant, having earned a Good Conduct Medal.
For Pat, family and work were his life.
He worked for Franklin Steel for 49 years, but retirement couldn't keep him away. Pat returned to work as a consultant for Franklin Industries to help get it up and running again; his happiest day at Franklin Steel was the day they started the plant back up and all the young people came back to work.
In his spare time, Pat kept himself busy with his hobby of building boats, teaching his family and friends how to water ski on vacation and metal working.
He was also a member of the Fox Street Church of God, a life member of the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, and a member of the Izaac Walton League.
In addition to his wife, Pat is survived by his three sons, Michael R. Karns, Thomas N. Karns (Pamela) both of Franklin and Commander David A. Karns (Tambra) of Arlington, Texas; his daughter, Cynthia Sutton (William) of Edinboro; his six grandchildren, Thomas N. Karns Jr., of Franklin, Ashley Hoover of Greensburg, Andrew Karns (Beth) of Greensburg, Mathew W. Sutton of Edinboro, Nathan A. Karns (Jennifer) of Dallas, Texas, Amanda Taylor (Jason) of Arlington, Texas; and his great-grandson, Brody Alan Karns of Dallas, Texas.
Pat is further survived by his sister-in-law, Darlene Coberly (Craig) of Venice, Florida; his brother-in-law, Ned M. Cole Jr. (Carol) of Melhorn, Florida; and by his three nieces; Kathryn Bellin (Clinton), Patricia Bellin (Robert) and Marilyn Baird.
In addition to his parents, Pat was preceded in death by his stepfather, Donald Detrie; his sister, Viola P. "Sally" Smith; his brother-in-law, Calvin Smith; his wife's parents, Ned M. and Evelyn A. Cole and his nephew, Johnathan Cole.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, July 30, at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin,16323, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
Funeral services for Patrick will be held on Wednesday, July 31, at Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc. starting at 1 p.m., with Reverend Randy Kightlinger, Venango VNA Hospice Chaplain, officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.
Pat will be laid to rest at Franklin Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in Pat's name to the Friends of the Pittsburgh Fisher House, 3945 Forbes Avenue, Box 240, Pittsburgh, 15213.
To send flowers, cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit http://www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.