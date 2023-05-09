A funeral for Paul A. Barger, 50, of Franklin, will be held at the fairgrounds in Cooperstown at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Paul died peacefully Sunday, April 30.

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Barger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Wayne A. Cunning

Wayne A. Cunning, 67, of Oil City, passed away at 5:20 a.m. Monday May 8, 2023, at UPMC-Mercy in Pittsburgh after an extended illness. He is survived by a daughter, Shelbi Cunning; and a son, Thomas Cunning.

Michael S. McGarvie
Michael S. McGarvie

Michael S. McGarvie, 48, of Titusville, passed away at home, with family by his side, Saturday, May 6, 2023 after an extended illness.

Lois McGuirk
Lois McGuirk

Lois McGuirk, 93, of Miola, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, after a long bout with Alzheimer’s disease.

Terry E. Tobolski
Terry E. Tobolski

Terry E. Tobolski, age 78 of Shippenville Health Care, formerly of Clarion died May 6, 2023 at the Shippenville Health Care in Shippenville.

John M. Schultz Sr.
John M. Schultz Sr.

John M. Schultz Sr., 99, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Ira E. Truitt

Ira E. Truitt, age 89 of Fairmount City, passed away Friday morning, May 5, 2023 at his home following a period of declining health.

Richard Oxenham
Richard Oxenham

Richard Oxenham, 84, of Winter Springs, Florida died on April 29, 2023, following a 5 year battle with chronic kidney disease and cancer. Born Oct. 14, 1938, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, he was the son of James and Elsie Oxenham.

Jacqueline L. Hazlett
Jacqueline L. Hazlett

Jacqueline L. Hazlett, 67, of Oil City passed away May 4, 2023 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer, which she has fought since 2016.

William Martin Henry
William Martin Henry

William Martin Henry, of New Bethlehem, went home to be with the Lord on May 4, 2023, one day shy of his 70th birthday. He died after a battle with cancer.

Gregory Thomas Bean
Gregory Thomas Bean

Gregory Thomas Bean, age 38, of Meadville, formerly of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on May 3, 2023, at his residence.

James Arthur Lynn
James Arthur Lynn

James Arthur Lynn, 90, of Utica, died Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Caring Place in Franklin. Born, Nov. 20, 1932 in Westmoreland County, he was the son of Ottis and Isabell Hiles Lynn. He married Hazel Gehres on Oct. 11, 1958, and she survives.

Mary Lou Fritz

Mary Lou Fritz, 69, of Lakewood, New York passed away on May 4, 2023, at Heritage Park Skilled Nursing Facility, after a 15-year valiant battle with ovarian cancer.

Diane Winters
Diane Winters

Diane Winters, 71, of Woodstock, Georgia, formerly of the Rocky Grove and Franklin area, passed away April 21, 2023, after her fifth bout with cancer.

Mary M. Baker

Mary M. Baker, 90, of Lucinda, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Dennis E. McCauley
Dennis E. McCauley

Dennis E. McCauley, 70, of Oil City, entered Heaven on April 30, 2023 after a period of extended illness. He passed away at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Ernest Dale Miller
Ernest Dale Miller

Ernest Dale Miller, age 90, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Genevieve Mae 'Genny' Hitchcock
Genevieve Mae 'Genny' Hitchcock

Genevieve Mae “Genny” Hitchcock, 86, of Strattanville, entered into the loving arms of her savior at the Butler Memorial Hospital on Saturday, April 29, 2023 after a sudden illness.

Virginia T. Smith
Virginia T. Smith

Virginia T. Smith, 100, of Franklin, passed away at the Caring Place at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Donald 'Don' Bacher
Donald 'Don' Bacher

Donald “Don” Bacher, age 72, passed away at his home on Saturday, April 29, 2023 after battling a long illness.

Arthur 'Art' P. Clow
Arthur 'Art' P. Clow

Arthur “Art” P. Clow, 90, of Marienville, died Saturday evening, April 29, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

James A. 'Rabbit' Bish
James A. 'Rabbit' Bish

James A. “Rabbit” Bish, age 83 of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday evening, April 29, 2023 at his home following an illness.

Shawn Eric Vincent
Shawn Eric Vincent

Shawn Eric Vincent, 60, of Leeper, passed away peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Shawn was resting at home, surrounded by his family, and under the compassionate care of Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, for which the family is very grateful.

Thomas E. 'Tom' James

Thomas E. “Tom” James, 70, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday April 26, 2023 at his home after a period of declining health.

Vernon “Lee” Baker
Vernon “Lee” Baker

Vernon “Lee” Baker, 82 of Carlton, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at his residence following an extended illness.

James C. Hays
James C. Hays

James C. Hays passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital due to a heart attack following gastrointestinal complications. Jim was born May 5, 1933 and lived in Polk all his life but loved traveling, having visited 49 states and Canada.

Shirley E. Schoonover
Shirley E. Schoonover

Shirley E. Schoonover, 87, of Oil City, died on Wednesday evening, April 26, 2023, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by her loving family.