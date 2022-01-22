Paul A. Chandler

Paul A. Chandler, age 95, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Friday morning, Jan. 21, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.

Born Nov. 26, 1926, in Porter Township, Clarion County, he was a son of the late Earl B. and Carrie M. Lerch Chandler.

Mary E. McCauley
Mary E. McCauley, 93, formerly of Oil City, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in the loving care of Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Nancy Musser
Nancy Musser, 72 of Cochranton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Paramount Center in Bethel Park.

Jeanne Ruth McElhatten
Jeanne Ruth McElhatten, age 71, of Shippenville, entered into her eternal life in Heaven with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Jan. 15th, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Mrs. Shirley Ann Tracy Kirkwood
Mrs. Shirley Ann Tracy Kirkwood, 93, formerly of Titusville, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at St. Luke’s Health — The Vintage Hospital in Houston, Texas.

Richard Martin Coast Jr. “Rick”
Richard Martin Coast Jr. “Rick,” 64, of Barkeyville, (Irwin Township), passed away at home, with his wife by his side, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a lengthy battle with health issues. Rick fought like crazy to be here for his wife and sons, but he is at peace and without pain now.

Linda Blair Miller

Linda Blair Miller, a writer and public relations specialist, died Dec. 23, 2021 at Wilson Health Care Center in Gaithersburg, Maryland after battling a long illness with Multiple Sclerosis. She was a resident of Leesburg, Virginia, where she had retired after living in Seattle, Wash. and Po…

Lottie Jane Webb
Lottie Jane Webb, age 88, of Emlenton, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 18, 2022, at her home following a period of declining health and while surrounded by her loved ones.

Cheryl J. Dunkerley
Cheryl J. Dunkerley, 73, of Utica, passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin, surrounded by her loving family.

Ronald E. Johnston
Ronald E. Johnston, 63, of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Shari E. Shovestull
Shari E. Shovestull, 53, of Strattanville, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca following a short, but courageous battle with lung cancer.

Nathan A. Weaver
Nathan A. Weaver, 45, of Emlenton, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, following a brief illness.

Robert E. Dye
Robert E. Dye, 81 of Franklin, passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Oil City Health Care and Rehabilitation. Born in Grove City on Sept. 15, 1940, he was the son of the late Robert E Dye Sr., and Gertrude Louise Young.

Dolores Anna Marie McCarren
Dolores Anna Marie McCarren, 89, of Franklin, passed away, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at home. She was born July 14, 1932, in Oil City, a daughter of William J. and Ruby L. Lefford Parks. She married Dennis R. McCarren on Sept. 13, 1952. He preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 2014.

Janet R. (Jacobs) Hartle
Janet R. (Jacobs) Hartle, 90, of Meadville, formerly of Conneaut Lake, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Meadville Medical Center.

Perry R. Kifer
Perry R. Kifer, 62, of Curllsville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, following a lengthy illness.

Dennis P. Sloan
Dennis P. Sloan, 54, of Kittanning Pike, Parker, Allegheny Township, Butler County, a well-known senior member of the Emlenton Fire Department, passed away Friday evening, Jan. 14, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Don Craig
Don Craig, 64, passed away early Saturday morning at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, asleep with his wife beside him.

Evylen May Warner
Evylen May Warner, 87 of Emlenton, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at UPMC Northwest.

Joshua A. Horton

Joshua A. Horton, 40, of Oil City passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife Katie and children Gabrielle Horton, Gabrielle Roberts, Joshua, Kristian and Malakai Horton.

Donald C. 'Capt’n' Elder Sr.
Donald C. “Capt’n” Elder Sr., 86, of Fisher, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 8, 1936, in Clarion; son of the late Walter C. and Pearl Confer Elder.

Anna Mae Fisher
Anna Mae Fisher, 87, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday afternoon, Jan. 13, 2022, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Lucinda 'Cindy' John Lerch Davis
Lucinda “Cindy” John Lerch Davis, 80, of Tulsa, Okla. passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at St. Francis Medical Center, after a brief illness. She was a recent resident of the Montereau Retirement Community.