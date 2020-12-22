Mr. Paul D. Wedekind, 67, of Titusville, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at his residence.
Paul was born on April 30, 1953, in New Kensington, to the late Chalmer A. and Alfreda McKinnon Wedekind.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mr. Paul D. Wedekind, 67, of Titusville, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at his residence.
Paul was born on April 30, 1953, in New Kensington, to the late Chalmer A. and Alfreda McKinnon Wedekind.
Maxine Carlson, 92, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Shenango on the Green, her home of seven years in New Wilmington.
Ruby M. Baker Cummings, 79, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 6:35 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Sugar Creek Station following a period of declining health.
Michael C. Himes, 61, of Cooperstown, passed away following a brief illness surrounded by family on Monday Dec. 21, 2020, at his home.
Thomas William Martin, 65, of Oil City, died at 5:07 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at his home, following an extended illness.
Helen Marie McElravy, 90, of Clarion, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Margie Jo Myers, 55, of Kane, formerly of Smethport, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in the UPMC-Kane Hospital.
Mr. Paul D. Wedekind, 67, of Titusville, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at his residence.
Margaret "Peg" Wood passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the age of 92.
The world lost a wonderful father, brother, friend and husband on Dec. 19, 2020, when Andy Chalot of Cranberry passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.
James L. Rhoades, 63, of Clarion, died on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital.
D. Pauline Shirley, 89, formerly of Cooperstown, and a resident of Wesbury Methodist Community for the past nine years, went to be with Jesus, her husband and family members for Christmas, on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, following an extended illness with Alzheimer's disease.
Robert Earl Shreckengost, age 81, of New Bethlehem (Putneyville) passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at his home following an illness.
Stewart E. "Ed" Black, 89 of Knox, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at UPMC Northwest after being hospitalized with COVID-19.
William Benton "Ben" "Benny" Call II, age 71, of Clarion, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
Ruby M. Cummings, 79, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 6:35 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Sugar Creek Station, following a period of declining health.
Lewis "Dick" R. Frantz Jr., 87, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Dorothy E. Leech, 87, of Summerville, died Saturday afternoon, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Penn Highlands Hospital of Brookville.
Thomas William Martin, 65, of Oil City, died at 5:07 p.m., Thursday Dec. 17, 2020, at his home following an extended illness.
Doris J. Martz went home to be with her Lord on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, while a resident of Clarview Nursing Home after an extended illness.
Constance M. Miller, 74, of Cranberry, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.
Linda J. Musser, 68, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Saturday morning, Dec. 19, 2020, at Penn Highlands Dubois Hospital.
Wendell F. Porter, 79, of Knox, passed to heavenly eternity on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Clarion Hospital.
Jane B. LaKari, 92, of Oil City, died at 7:30 a.m. Friday Dec. 18, 2020 at her home.
June L. Vincent Schwabenbauer of 640 East State Street, Olean New York was called home to her heavenly Father on Tuesday (Dec. 15, 2020) after being hospitalized at Olean General Hospital for aspiration induced pneumonia. She was 91 years old.
Joan Marie Karg, 90, formerly of Seneca, died at 9:15 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living in Pittsburgh.
Donna Jean Kroft, 79, of Oil City, died at 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2020 at UPMC Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Margie K. Blair Mahle, 71, of Hilliards, passed away unexpectedly Friday morning, Dec. 18, 2020 at her home.
Lt. Col. Donald "Jack" Mercer, USAF (RET.), a true American Patriot born on the 4th of July who was destined to serve our Country, passed away peacefully on Dec. 16, 2020 in Naples, Florida.
Donald "Don" R. Orr, 86, of Franklin, passed away in the late afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at Sugar Creek Station.
John Rekiel of 14 Warren St. Oil City passed away on Thursday Dec. 17, 2020 peacefully with family by his side and is now living with his Lord and Blessed Mother who he had great devotion to.
Lucy A. Ramunno, 79, of Oil City, died at 11:20 p.m. Thursday Dec. 17, 2020 at Oil City Healthcare & Rehab.
Robert E. Stover, 94, passed away at 8:37 p.m. at Oakwood Heights in Oil City following a brief illness.
William Benton "Ben" "Benny" Call II, age 71, of Clarion, passed away on Dec. 17, 2020.
Robert Lee "Bob" Deemer, 58, of Strattanville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at the UPMC St. Margaret Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Mary Jane Goble, age 90, of Shippenville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at UPMC East in Monroeville.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Richard B. Gulnac, 81, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at 10:43 a.m., Wednesday, Dec.16, 2020.
John Winston Gunning, 68, of Fisher, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at his home.
Elizabeth J. "Betty" Hartman, 93, of Mercer, formerly of Stoneboro and Atlantic, passed away on Dec. 15, 2020, at Avalon Springs in Mercer.
Lawrence Floyd Heckathorn, 74, of Oil City, died on Wednesday, Dec.16, 2020, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Wanted: Remington 760 Gamemaster or 7600 any caliber for …
Apples-honeycrisp, gala, cortland, jonagold, fugi. Cider.…
Found Black, white & brown small dog on 5th Ave., Cla…
Gift Certificates for car washes available for Ocean Spra…
BOROUGH OF POLK PROPOSED AMENDMENT OF SEWER ORDINANCE The…
Estate of Joyce Ann Burton, late of 1524 Patchell Run Roa…
Letters Testamentary have been granted in the estate of E…