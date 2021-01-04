Paul E. Addington Jr., 76, formerly of Polk, passed away in the early afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at The Grove at Greenville.
Born May 13, 1944 in Stuttgart, Arkansas, he was the son of the late Paul E. and Anne Addington Sr.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Paul E. Addington Jr., 76, formerly of Polk, passed away in the early afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at The Grove at Greenville.
Born May 13, 1944 in Stuttgart, Arkansas, he was the son of the late Paul E. and Anne Addington Sr.
Charles W. "Charley" Newton, 79, of Hannasville, Canal Township, died at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday evening, Jan. 1, 2021, following complications from a stroke.
Christopher G. Schupp, 64, of Fryburg passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at home after a three-year battle with cancer.
Mrs. Alice Mae Tarr, 86, of Titusville, went to her heavenly reward on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville.
Eber W. Thomas, of Knox, will be missed for his smiles and laughter and for being a good-natured and loving person.
Sommer L. Wice, 35, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home Friday night, Jan. 1, 2021.
Paul E. Addington Jr., 76, formerly of Polk, passed away in the early afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at The Grove at Greenville.
William Lee Amon, age 84, of 918 E. Eighth St., Bloomsburg, died at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, after an illness.
Lewis "Dean" "Poppie" Eugene Confer, age 84, of Brookville, formerly of Knox, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Penn Highlands DuBois after an extended illness.
Constance M. Drelick, 87, formerly of Oil City, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at her home.
Carolyn S. Holabaugh, 67 of Seneca, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, after a battle with cancer.
George H. Hunt, age 88, of East Brady, formerly of New York, passed away at Clarview Nursing Center on Jan. 1, 2021.
Carl Edward "Bay" McCall, 87, of Fairmount City, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at home, surrounded by his family following an extended illness.
Elva Maxine (McKinley) Preston, age 81, of Scott Township, formerly of Franklin, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Dr. Walter Leroy Riley, 96, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 2:17 a.m. at his home.
James L. "Jim" Foy Sr., age 74, of Franklin, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, Dec. 30, 2020, at home with his loving family at his side following complications of heart failure.
David W. Graham, 82, of Polk, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, after a period of declining health.
Phyllis R. Himes, age 96, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Edgewood Heights where she had been a resident for several years.
Joseph G. Saeli Jr., 84, a resident of 96 Meadville Pike, Franklin, died peacefully Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.
Howard James "Grandpa" Wilkinson was reunited with his Mother on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
Karen M. Fischer, 68, of Oil City, died Dec. 1, 2020.
Carmen Patrick Caccavo, 94, of Franklin, passed away after a struggle with COVID-19 on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Meadville.
Mr. Brian E. "Boo" Snyder, 61, of Titusville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at 2:00 a.m. after an extended illness.
Allen Taube, 80, of Knox passed away at his home Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, following an extended illness.
Glenda Jean Bell, age 68, of Shippenville, passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 29, 2020, at UPMC-Magee Women's Hospital in Pittsburgh following a short illness.
Alice M. Brink, 90, of Cooperstown, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station where she had resided for the past several years.
Darlene R. Culbertson Case, 79, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Fairview Manor after a long battle with dementia.
Willard M. "Bill" Cline, 95, of Bradford, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Bradford Ecumenical Home after a brief illness.
Richard Golden, 89, a resident of the Caring Place in Franklin, died at 8:07 p.m Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in the intensive care unit at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
With the announcement of the lifting of Gov. Wolf's temporary mitigation restrictions placed on businesses, now set to expire at 8 a.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021, visitation for Carolyn McFadden will be public and held from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 C…
Kathleen "Kate" Marie Beary Miller of Shippenville passed away on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 30th, 2020, at her home on Knight Town Road, surrounded by her loving family.
Joseph G. Saeli Jr., 84, a resident of 96 Meadville Pike, Franklin, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at UPMC Northwest.
Nancy L. Shoup, 81, of Marienville, died Wednesday morning, Dec. 30, 2020, at Snyder Memorial Home due to complications related to COVID-19.
Marilyn J. Silves, 85, formerly of Sligo, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center in Clarion where she fought a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was greatly loved and cared for by all of the staff there.
Bessie Belle (Callander) Maihle, 89, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Brookside Senior Living, Pinecreek Township, Jefferson County.
Linda Stull Masterson, 68, of Franklin left this earth to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Dec. 26th, 2020.
Carolyn McFadden, 77, of Franklin, passed away at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, following an illness.
Olga Marie Raybuck, 95, a resident of the Rouse home in Youngsville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, after an extended illness.
Roberta "Bobbie" (Fife) Bryant of Mystic Park Road, Centerville, died Sunday, Dec, 27th, 2020.
Margaret A. "Peggy" Barnett, 78, of East Hickory, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, peacefully at her home.
Bonnie J. Roddy, 92, of East Palestine, Ohio, formerly of Oil City, died peacefully at Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in East Palestine, on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
WARDEN The County of Venango is currently accepting appli…
Thank You! We wish to thank all who participated in the b…
Lost muzzleloader - Wilber Rd, Pithole area. Reward! 814-…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
PUBLIC NOTICE Pursuant to the provisions of the Sunshine …
PUBLIC NOTICE The Housing Authority of the City of Frankl…