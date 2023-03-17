Paul E. Runninger

Paul E. Runninger, 81, of Franklin, passed away on March 15, 2023 at his home.

He was born on March 20, 1941, in Lancaster County, to the late Ralph and Louise (Cheers) Runninger.

Sheila Carson
Sheila Carson, 58, of Altoona, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on March 14, 2023, at UPMC Passavant.

Mary M. Wiant
Mary M. Wiant, age 83 of Sligo and formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday evening, March 15, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo following a period of declining health.

Gerome "Jerry" Joslin
Gerome “Jerry” Joslin of Venus passed away Saturday March 11th at the age of 57 and will be buried at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Todd J. Emery
Todd J. Emery, 43, of University Heights, Ohio, formerly of Oil City, passed away March 11, 2023 in Warren, Ohio.

Joan O. Mills
Joan O. Mills, formerly Joan Minnie Olson, 89, of Leeper, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in the comfort of her home.

Scott H. Tepke
Scott H. Tepke, 62, of Fryburg, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Richard B. Heath
Richard B. Heath Jr., formerly of Ahrensville, and current resident of DeBary, FL, passed away Feb. 15, 2023 of a recent illness.

Jane Olson Martz
Jane Olson Martz, 97, of Corsica, passed away during the evening hours of Monday, March 13, 2023, while a resident at Brookside Senior Living in Brookville.

Patricia M. Bobbert

Patricia M. Bobbert of West Monterey (Parker), Pa. passed away Saturday evening (3-11-23) at her home surrounded by a very loving family. She was the wife of Richard “Dick” Bobbert who survives.

Dan M. Harry
Dan M. Harry, 75, of Franklin, passed away at 10:50 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 at UPMC Passavant in McCandless.

Pamela D. Winger Heath
Pamela D. (Winger) Heath, 69, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer.

Ellen Marie Reed
Ellen Marie Reed, age 81 of Erie and formerly of Knox, passed away at UPMC Hamot on Thursday morning, March 9, 2023 following an illness.

Sherwin 'Anita' Shofestall
Sherwin “Anita” Shofestall, 86, of Corsica, died Friday morning, March 10, 2023 at her home with her loving husband of 67 years by her side.

Rev. Roy Milton 'Mike' Daugherty
Rev. Roy Milton “Mike” Daugherty, 97, of Seneca, went to be with his long serving Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 11, 2023, to await the arrival of his loving wife, Marjorie.

Dorothy Mae Bell
Dorothy Mae Bell, 87, of Cranberry, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, at her residence, on March 10, 2023.

Richard "Pete" Haniwalt
Richard “Pete” Haniwalt, 74, of Renfrew, formerly of Oil City, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Janet M. Motosicke

Janet M. Motosicke, 83, of Fisher, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023 at the Embassy Healthcare of Saxonburg.

Michael G. Kelley

Michael G. Kelley, 69, of Beaver, formerly of Oil City, passed away at home surrounded by his family, Monday, March 6, 2023.

Viola Marie Smith
Viola Marie Smith, 89, of Emlenton passed away Thursday morning (March 9, 2023) at Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center in Clarion following a brief illness.

Jason Michael Thompson
Jason Michael Thompson, 42, of Leeper, passed away on March 5, after a courageous and lengthy fight from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.

Rev. Richard D. Anschutz

Rev. Richard D. Anschutz, 77, of Parker passed away suddenly Monday evening (March 6, 2023) at his residence of natural causes. He had served as pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Parker from 1982 until his retirement in 2013.

Thomas D. Morris
Thomas D. Morris, 77, of Sligo, passed away early Wednesday morning, March 8, 2023 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Cheryl J. Pastor
Cheryl J. Pastor, 67, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday March 8, 2023 after a five-year courageous battle with cancer.

Charlotte A. McCoy
Charlotte A. McCoy, age 85, of Grove City, said, “I hope I wake up and I’m home” meaning Heaven. Her wish came true on Monday morning, March 6, 2023, when Jesus welcomed her home.

Gerald Perry
Gerald E. “Jerry” Perry, 95, of Oil City, died Monday night, March 6, 2023 at The Caring Place in Franklin, where he has resided for the past six months.