Paul E. Sloss, 81, a resident of 142 Grant Street, Franklin died peacefully at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca with his wife and family by his side, following a period of declining health.
Born Jan. 13, 1942, in Franklin, he was a beloved son of the late Franklin and Julia Reid Sloss.
Elizabeth C. “Betty” Shoup, 89, of Foxburg Road, Parker, Allegheny Township, Butler County, a retired A-C Valley High School English teacher, passed away early Sunday morning, April 23, 2023 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Donald Patrick Aaron, 68, of Erie, passed away on Monday afternoon, April 17, 2023 after a short stay at Sarah Reed Senior Living under Hospice care. Don was born on March 17, 1955, as the doctor announced, “Here’s a Patrick for St. Patrick’s Day!”
Sylvia G. Galbraith, 87, of Kittanning, passed away Thursday April 13, 2023 at The Ridge at Heritage Meadows in Ford City. She was born Jan. 27, 1936 in Knox to the late Oddis A. and Ruth V. (Stover) Boocks.