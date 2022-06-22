Paul Hale

Paul Hale

Paul Hale, 88, a well-known, and much loved resident of Franklin, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 12, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie from injuries he had sustained in a fall at his home.

Paul was a former resident, and had retired in his later years from Polk Center, where he received numerous awards for his many achievements there.

Obituaries

Samuel Thomas Frantz Jr.

Samuel Thomas Frantz Jr., 55, a resident of 169 Dakota Lane, Kennerdell, died peacefully at 11:52 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, shortly after his arrival in the emergency department of Penn Highlands Hospital at Brookville.

Arline J. Lang
Obituaries

Arline J. Lang

Arline J. Lang, 85, a resident of 1543 Elk St., Franklin died peacefully at 8:40 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, in UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.

Obituaries

Tim H. Keighley celebration of life set

A celebration of life in honor of Tim H. Keighley, who passed away on June 5, 2022, is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Strattanville fire hall, 441 Washington St., Strattanville 16258.

David Roger Varner
Obituaries

David Roger Varner

David Roger Varner, 28, of Callensburg, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, due to injuries sustained in a car accident.

Grace Eleanor Remaley
Obituaries

Grace Eleanor Remaley

Grace Eleanor Remaley, 95, a resident of 1844 Hill City Road, Cranberry, died peacefully at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, with her loving family by her side.

Clayton W. Price
Obituaries

Clayton W. Price

Clayton W. Price, 41, of Titusville came into this world April 17th, 1981, and rode out of it June 15th 2022.

Obituaries

Mary Ellen Leavy

Mary Ellen Leavy, 85, of Clarion, formerly of Turkey City, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.

Ruth Jean Allmendinger Klein
Obituaries

Ruth Jean Allmendinger Klein

Ruth Jean Allmendinger Klein, 83, of Knox passed away at 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, surrounded by love and family, after a battle with uterine cancer.

George L. Gorsuch
Obituaries

George L. Gorsuch

George L. Gorsuch, 65, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at his home.

Charles William Russell
Obituaries

Charles William Russell

Charles William Russell, 80, of Knox, formerly of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully at his residence Thursday morning, June 16, 2022, following an illness.

Obituaries

James C. "Jim" Guyton service set

Friends and family are invited to attend the memorial service to celebrate the life of James C. “Jim” Guyton on Thursday, June 23rd at 2 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

Diane Sue Strotman
Obituaries

Diane Sue Strotman

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Diane Sue Strotman of Easton, Maryland, formerly of Knox, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the age of 84.

Obituaries

Claradean 'Dean' Stiglitz service set

A memorial service for Claradean “Dean” Stiglitz will be held Saturday, June 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the family home at 2 Lincoln St., Oil City. Friends and family are invited to stop in and share their memories. Dean passed from this life Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the age of 96.

Geraldine Hines
Obituaries

Geraldine Hines

Geraldine Hines, 79 of Cooperstown, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Robert R. Burns Jr.
Obituaries

Robert R. Burns Jr.

Robert R. Burns Jr., 67, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.

Edward Elliott
Obituaries

Edward Elliott

Edward Elliott, age 99, of Marianne, passed away peacefully at his residence Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Obituaries

Jeanne Ruth McElhatten service set

Jeanne Ruth McElhatten, age 71, of Shippenville, entered into her eternal life in Heaven with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 15th, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Gregory Scott Daum
Obituaries

Gregory Scott Daum

Gregory Scott Daum, 60, of Oil City passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, June 13, 2022, at his home.

Jeanne Ann (Brumbaugh) Roberts
Obituaries

Jeanne Ann (Brumbaugh) Roberts

Jeanne Ann (Brumbaugh) Roberts, 77, of Cochranton, passed away with family by her side on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community.

Georgia Lou Ray
Obituaries

Georgia Lou Ray

“I sure do miss that man,” was a phrase that every visitor was apt to hear while visiting Georgia Lou Ray, 93, of Conneaut Lake and formerly of Krider Road in Meadville. She has been waiting nine years to be reunited with her husband of 65 years, George Arnold Ray, whom she married on August…

Donna Jean Staub
Obituaries

Donna Jean Staub

Donna Jean Staub, 85, formerly of Rouseville, PA, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Valley Medical Center in Renton, WA.

James C. "Jim" Guyton
Obituaries

James C. "Jim" Guyton

James C. “Jim” Guyton, 74, of Oil City, died at his home Wednesday night, June 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Shirley W. Grinder
Obituaries

Shirley W. Grinder

Shirley W. Grinder, age 92, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday morning June 9, 2022, following a period of declining health.

Donna P. Horner
Obituaries

Donna P. Horner

Donna P. Horner, 51, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Mary Louise Beichner
Obituaries

Mary Louise Beichner

Mary Louise Beichner, of Oil City, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, with her family by her side at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.