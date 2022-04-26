Paul J. Swartzfager, 85, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at his home.
Born Feb. 19, 1937, in Kossuth, he was the son of the late Joseph and Ethel Chambers Swartzfager.
Barry “Scott” Stewart, 63, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly at his home Sunday morning, April 24, 2022.
Ethel L. (Cook) Reynolds, 104, of Brookville, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, after a very short stay with Brookside Senior Living in Brookville.
Robert T. Sutley, 72, of Dempseytown, passed away unexpectedly at his home early Sunday morning, April 24, 2022.
Thomas G. McFarland, 79, of Harrisville passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Caring Place.
Ruth Anne “Ruthie” Day Cross Crenshaw, 84, from Madison, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Florida.
William H. “Bud” “Bill” Curran, 79, of Emlenton, Richland Township, died Saturday morning, April 23, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a brief illness.
A memorial service will be held for Scott A. Salser, of Indiana and formerly of Knox, at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 30, at the Knox United Methodist Church, 9729 State Route 338, Knox. Reverend Wade Barto will officiate over the service.
A memorial service and luncheon for Gwendolyn Marie Best, age 96, of Knox, who passed away on Feb. 22, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 30, at the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 937 Twin Church Road, Knox.
Robert W. “Bob, Skeeter, Doc” Daugherty , 87, of Victory Heights died at home, peacefully in his sleep, on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Terry “Ted” Eugene McGarrity, 66, of Tionesta and formerly of New Bethlehem, went to be with the Lord on Saturday evening, April 23, 2022, following an extended illness at the Clarion Hospital surrounded by his family.
Marianne M. Hamilton, 91, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Charlotte Maxine Foster, 87, formerly of Franklin, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at her home in DuBois surrounded by her family.
Richard D. Anderson, 86, of Quartzsite Arizona, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully Monday, April 18th, 2022, with his loving wife Helen at his side. He was known by his family as “Dad”, to many of his friends as “Dick”, and to some “Diamond Dick” or “Big A.”
Doris Jean Colwell Smathers, 91, formerly of Sligo, Rimersburg and Clarion, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Laurelbrooke Personal Care in Brookville.
Funeral services were held for Stephen William Zanardelli, 44, of Bethel Park, who passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 18, 2022 in his home.
William J. Spring Sr., 67, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on his birthday, at UPMC Hamot.
John E. DeWoody, 75, of Dempseytown passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Titusville Area Hospital.
Cynthia Lou Smith of New Bethlehem passed suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
Patrice “Patti” Boyer Wabnitz, 62, of Pensacola, Florida, formerly of Oil City, died March 30, 2022, following an acute exacerbation of a long-term illness.
Sherry C. Levy, 64, of Clarion, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 20, 2022, at Clarion Hospital following a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
Randolph “Randy” E. Hopper, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Kettering, Ohio.
Albert George Kachik II, 77, of Franklin passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.
James C. “Jim” O’Neil, 86, of Cranberry Township, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Shippenville.
Randy Edward Brown, 74, of Franklin, passed away at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at The Caring Place.
Robert Eugene Pullease, 83, of Decatur, Tennessee, formerly of Oil City and Vero Beach, Florida, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at his home.
Raymond H. Snyder, 87, of West Carrollton, Ohio passed away peacefully Monday, March 7, 2022, at The Laurels of Hamilton, Ohio.
Mass of Christian Burial for Steve J. Marbich will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at St. Patrick Church, Franklin, with Monsignor John J. Herbein, pastor, and Father Kyle Seyler officiating.
Sharon L. Paprocki, 70, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at her home following an extended illness.
On Good Friday, April 15, 2022, Edgar J. Woods took his final breath holding the hand of his beloved wife of 36 years.
Donn Alan Davis, 70, of Cape Coral, FL, passed away Saturday April 16th, 2022, after a long period of declining health.
Roberta J. “Jeannie” Kapp, 59, of Seneca, went to be with Jesus early Monday morning, April 18, 2022, at her home.
Dennis Eugene Newhouse of Clarion, passed away Nov. 28, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, at the Roseville Independent Chapel in Brookville.
Daniel M. Neiswonger, 70, of Pomona Park, FL, and Strattanville, passed away on Monday, April 11th, 2022, at Hadlow Hospice in Jacksonville, FL, as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Barbara June Earley, 89, of Cochranton, went home to Heaven Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville, following a lifetime affliction with ankylosing spondylitis.
Leatrice J. Monarch Snyder Minnick, 81, of Franklin passed away at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station.
Jacqueline “Jackie” Cralley, 73, of Franklin passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at UMPC Northwest with her family by her side.
William E. Kitchen, age 66, of Knox, died from natural causes at his home on Friday, April 15, 2022.
Leonard L. Smith Sr., 78, of Clarion, passed away on Wednesday evening, April 13, 2022, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital with his wife and sons at his side.
Rev. Charles W. Loveless, age 88, of Lebanon, Ohio, formerly of Oil City, passed away April 8, 2022.
