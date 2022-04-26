Paul J. Swartzfager

Paul J. Swartzfager

Paul J. Swartzfager, 85, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at his home.

Born Feb. 19, 1937, in Kossuth, he was the son of the late Joseph and Ethel Chambers Swartzfager.

Ethel L. (Cook) Reynolds

Ethel L. (Cook) Reynolds, 104, of Brookville, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, after a very short stay with Brookside Senior Living in Brookville.

Robert T. Sutley
Robert T. Sutley

Robert T. Sutley, 72, of Dempseytown, passed away unexpectedly at his home early Sunday morning, April 24, 2022.

William H. 'Bud' 'Bill' Curran
William H. 'Bud' 'Bill' Curran

William H. “Bud” “Bill” Curran, 79, of Emlenton, Richland Township, died Saturday morning, April 23, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a brief illness.

Scott A. Salser service set

A memorial service will be held for Scott A. Salser, of Indiana and formerly of Knox, at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 30, at the Knox United Methodist Church, 9729 State Route 338, Knox. Reverend Wade Barto will officiate over the service.

Gwendolyn Marie Best service set

A memorial service and luncheon for Gwendolyn Marie Best, age 96, of Knox, who passed away on Feb. 22, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 30, at the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 937 Twin Church Road, Knox.

Terry 'Ted' Eugene McGarrity
Terry 'Ted' Eugene McGarrity

Terry “Ted” Eugene McGarrity, 66, of Tionesta and formerly of New Bethlehem, went to be with the Lord on Saturday evening, April 23, 2022, following an extended illness at the Clarion Hospital surrounded by his family.

Charlotte Maxine Foster
Charlotte Maxine Foster

Charlotte Maxine Foster, 87, formerly of Franklin, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at her home in DuBois surrounded by her family.

Richard “Diamond Dick” Anderson
Richard “Diamond Dick” Anderson

Richard D. Anderson, 86, of Quartzsite Arizona, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully Monday, April 18th, 2022, with his loving wife Helen at his side. He was known by his family as “Dad”, to many of his friends as “Dick”, and to some “Diamond Dick” or “Big A.”

Doris Jean Colwell Smathers
Doris Jean Colwell Smathers

Doris Jean Colwell Smathers, 91, formerly of Sligo, Rimersburg and Clarion, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Laurelbrooke Personal Care in Brookville.

Stephen William Zanardelli
Stephen William Zanardelli

Funeral services were held for Stephen William Zanardelli, 44, of Bethel Park, who passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 18, 2022 in his home.

John E. DeWoody
John E. DeWoody

John E. DeWoody, 75, of Dempseytown passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Titusville Area Hospital.

Patrice 'Patti' Boyer Wabnitz
Patrice 'Patti' Boyer Wabnitz

Patrice “Patti” Boyer Wabnitz, 62, of Pensacola, Florida, formerly of Oil City, died March 30, 2022, following an acute exacerbation of a long-term illness.

Sherry C. Levy
Sherry C. Levy

Sherry C. Levy, 64, of Clarion, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 20, 2022, at Clarion Hospital following a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

James C. 'Jim' O'Neil
James C. 'Jim' O'Neil

James C. “Jim” O’Neil, 86, of Cranberry Township, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Shippenville.

Randy Edward Brown
Randy Edward Brown

Randy Edward Brown, 74, of Franklin, passed away at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at The Caring Place.

Robert Eugene Pullease
Robert Eugene Pullease

Robert Eugene Pullease, 83, of Decatur, Tennessee, formerly of Oil City and Vero Beach, Florida, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at his home.

Steve J. Marbich service set

Mass of Christian Burial for Steve J. Marbich will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at St. Patrick Church, Franklin, with Monsignor John J. Herbein, pastor, and Father Kyle Seyler officiating.

Sharon L. Paprocki
Sharon L. Paprocki

Sharon L. Paprocki, 70, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at her home following an extended illness.

Edgar J. Woods
Edgar J. Woods

On Good Friday, April 15, 2022, Edgar J. Woods took his final breath holding the hand of his beloved wife of 36 years.

Donn Alan Davis
Donn Alan Davis

Donn Alan Davis, 70, of Cape Coral, FL, passed away Saturday April 16th, 2022, after a long period of declining health.

Dennis Eugene Newhouse service set

Dennis Eugene Newhouse of Clarion, passed away Nov. 28, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, at the Roseville Independent Chapel in Brookville.

Daniel M. Neiswonger
Daniel M. Neiswonger

Daniel M. Neiswonger, 70, of Pomona Park, FL, and Strattanville, passed away on Monday, April 11th, 2022, at Hadlow Hospice in Jacksonville, FL, as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Barbara June Earley
Barbara June Earley

Barbara June Earley, 89, of Cochranton, went home to Heaven Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville, following a lifetime affliction with ankylosing spondylitis.

Leonard L. Smith Sr.
Leonard L. Smith Sr.

Leonard L. Smith Sr., 78, of Clarion, passed away on Wednesday evening, April 13, 2022, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital with his wife and sons at his side.