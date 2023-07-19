Paul "Jobie" Jobson Carman

Paul “Jobie” Jobson Carman

Paul “Jobie” Jobson Carman, age 77, passed away peacefully on Jan. 29, 2023.

Paul was born in Oil City to Paul M. Carman and Judith Jobson Carman.

Linda K. Gleason, 80, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday morning, July 14, 2023 at her home following an extended illness.

Penny Ann (Lewis) McCleary, 79, of Clarion, passed away early Monday morning, July 17, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on June 26, 1944, in Brownwood, Texas, daughter of the late Blaine A. and Cleo L. (Haines) Lewis.

Mark Allan Butler

Mark Butler of Evansville, Indiana, formerly of Franklin, passed away on July 15, 2023, at his home.

Heather R. Klingensmith, 48 of Slippery Rock passed away peacefully on July 17, 2023 at AGH after her courageous battle with Rett’s Syndrome.

Chester E. “Chet” McMillen, 89 years old, of Summerville, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, July 16, 2023 at the Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor Dementia wing.

Janet L. Kiehl of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the Meadville Medical Center following a brief illness.

Donna Keller, 73, of Knox, passed away peacefully from cancer on July 15, 2023, surrounded by family and loved ones in her own home.

Marjorie L. Renninger service set

A celebration of life for Marjorie L. Renninger will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 22 at the Roseville Independent Chapel with Pastor Jim Fillhart officiating.

Richard “Dick” Boughner, 78, of Cooperstown passed away at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at UMPC Northwest, Seneca, after a courageous 8-year battle with Follicular Lymphoma.

Kathryn R. (Veronick) Ruffing, of Virginia Beach, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, July 14th, 2023 on the 50th Wedding Anniversary of her and her only love, David Lee Ruffing.

JoAnn Stevenson, 54, of Grove City, formerly of Oil City, passed away at her residence on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Ronald E. Russ, 89, of Endeavor passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Titusville Area Hospital.

A celebration of life for former Oil City resident Anthony “Tony” Thomas Giordano will be held Saturday, July 22, at Dawndi’s Restaurant at Lucky Hills Golf Course, 136 Warren Road, Franklin.

Clara A. Winger, 63, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 14, 2023 at her home.

Katherine Ross, 83, of Franklin passed peacefully on Friday, July 14th at her home with her caregiver by her side.

Diane L. Witherup, 65, of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital after a brief illness.

David John (“Coach”) Sherman, 85 of Punxsutawney and former long-time resident of Six Points, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in his home.

Margaret M. “Peg” Stubler, 90, of Laguna Woods, CA., and Oil City native, passed away July 12, 2023 at San Juan Hills Healthcare Center in CA.

Dorothy Mae McCall, 89, of Fairmount City passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at home surrounded by her family following an extended illness.

Marcia Kay Slye, 78, of Oil City, died Wednesday night, July 12, 2023 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, following a period of declining health.

Mary L. Shull, 85, of Oil City, passed away after a period of declining health on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca. Her six children were at her side.

Judith Ann Blair Fry, of Garrettsville, Ohio, formerly of Franklin, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, at her daughter’s home where she has resided for the past several years.

Helen Kelley Hale, 95, of Oil City, passed away at 6:50 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, at UPMC Hamot in Erie after a brief illness.

Carol A. Snow, 79, of Titusville, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

The family of Charles “Chuckles” Sutley announced his passing on July 10, 2023 at the age of 74, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s, which he nicknamed “Parky,” and loved to tell how it improved his fishing by incessantly jigging the hand that held his fishing pole and bait.

Larry J. Jamison, 81, of Perryville, Clarion County, passed away peacefully while in the company of his loving family Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Sewickley following short-term illness.