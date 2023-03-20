Paul M. Wheeling Jr., 80, retired U.S. Air Force, of Seneca, passed away 6:52 a.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

C. Edward Gray
C. Edward Gray

C. Edward Gray, co-founder of several truck lease financing companies, died March 14, 2023 with his family by his side. The Sanibel, Florida resident was 81 years old.

Paul M. Wheeling Jr.

William David Beveridge
William David Beveridge

William David Beveridge Sr., age 87, of Strattanville, passed away on March 16, 2023, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor, in Brookville, due to congestive heart failure.

Effie Marie Corte
Effie Marie Corte

Effie Marie Corte, 89, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness.

Sara Louise (Stadler) Wareham
Sara Louise (Stadler) Wareham

Sara Louise (Stadler) Wareham, 91 of Sandy Lake, passed away on March 16, 2023 at Orchard Manor in Grove City. Sara was born on June 26, 1931 in Meadville to the late Harry and Florence (Vincent) Stadler. She grew up in Utica until the age of 11 then her family moved to Meadville. She was a …

Mary G. Kirkwood
Mary G. Kirkwood

Mary G. Kirkwood, 91, of Erie, formerly of Oil City, went Home to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday afternoon, March 15, 2023 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.

Sheila Carson
Sheila Carson

Sheila Carson, 58, of Altoona, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on March 14, 2023, at UPMC Passavant.

Mary M. Wiant
Mary M. Wiant

Mary M. Wiant, age 83 of Sligo and formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday evening, March 15, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo following a period of declining health.

Gerome "Jerry" Joslin
Gerome "Jerry" Joslin

Gerome “Jerry” Joslin of Venus passed away Saturday March 11th at the age of 57 and will be buried at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Todd J. Emery
Todd J. Emery

Todd J. Emery, 43, of University Heights, Ohio, formerly of Oil City, passed away March 11, 2023 in Warren, Ohio.

Joan O. Mills
Joan O. Mills

Joan O. Mills, formerly Joan Minnie Olson, 89, of Leeper, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in the comfort of her home.

Scott H. Tepke
Scott H. Tepke

Scott H. Tepke, 62, of Fryburg, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Richard B. Heath
Richard B. Heath

Richard B. Heath Jr., formerly of Ahrensville, and current resident of DeBary, FL, passed away Feb. 15, 2023 of a recent illness.

Jane Olson Martz
Jane Olson Martz

Jane Olson Martz, 97, of Corsica, passed away during the evening hours of Monday, March 13, 2023, while a resident at Brookside Senior Living in Brookville.

Patricia M. Bobbert

Patricia M. Bobbert of West Monterey (Parker), Pa. passed away Saturday evening (3-11-23) at her home surrounded by a very loving family. She was the wife of Richard “Dick” Bobbert who survives.

Dan M. Harry
Dan M. Harry

Dan M. Harry, 75, of Franklin, passed away at 10:50 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 at UPMC Passavant in McCandless.

Pamela D. Winger Heath
Pamela D. Winger Heath

Pamela D. (Winger) Heath, 69, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer.

Ellen Marie Reed
Ellen Marie Reed

Ellen Marie Reed, age 81 of Erie and formerly of Knox, passed away at UPMC Hamot on Thursday morning, March 9, 2023 following an illness.

Sherwin 'Anita' Shofestall
Sherwin 'Anita' Shofestall

Sherwin “Anita” Shofestall, 86, of Corsica, died Friday morning, March 10, 2023 at her home with her loving husband of 67 years by her side.

Rev. Roy Milton 'Mike' Daugherty
Rev. Roy Milton 'Mike' Daugherty

Rev. Roy Milton “Mike” Daugherty, 97, of Seneca, went to be with his long serving Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 11, 2023, to await the arrival of his loving wife, Marjorie.

Dorothy Mae Bell
Dorothy Mae Bell

Dorothy Mae Bell, 87, of Cranberry, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, at her residence, on March 10, 2023.

Richard "Pete" Haniwalt
Richard "Pete" Haniwalt

Richard “Pete” Haniwalt, 74, of Renfrew, formerly of Oil City, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Janet M. Motosicke

Janet M. Motosicke, 83, of Fisher, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023 at the Embassy Healthcare of Saxonburg.

Michael G. Kelley

Michael G. Kelley, 69, of Beaver, formerly of Oil City, passed away at home surrounded by his family, Monday, March 6, 2023.

Viola Marie Smith
Viola Marie Smith

Viola Marie Smith, 89, of Emlenton passed away Thursday morning (March 9, 2023) at Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center in Clarion following a brief illness.

Jason Michael Thompson
Jason Michael Thompson

Jason Michael Thompson, 42, of Leeper, passed away on March 5, after a courageous and lengthy fight from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.

Rev. Richard D. Anschutz

Rev. Richard D. Anschutz, 77, of Parker passed away suddenly Monday evening (March 6, 2023) at his residence of natural causes. He had served as pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Parker from 1982 until his retirement in 2013.