Paula C. Frye, 49, of Utica, passed away at 2:50 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Sugar Creek Station where she had resided for the past year.
Born in Oil City on Oct. 9, 1969, Paula was the daughter of Thomas And Mary Stevenson Frye of Utica.
She was a graduate of the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, and enjoyed painting ceramics.
In addition to her parents, Paula is survived by her two brothers, Greg Frye and his wife, Amy, of Utica, and Thomas Frye of Meadville.
She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents.
Family and friends will be received at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut St., Franklin on Wednesday, July 10, from 10 to 11 a.m.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m. following visitation with Mr. Alex Crouch officiating.
Interment will be in Lupher Chapel Cemetery.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Sugar Creek Station, 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin 16323.
Family and friends are invited to visit http://www.gardinierfuneralhome.com to send cards or online condolences.