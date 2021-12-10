Paula Rose Smith, 77, of Franklin, passed away at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca from complications from COVID-19.
Born in Steubenville, Ohio on Aug. 3, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Paulina Forte Payne. Paula’s Mom died while giving birth to her and she was raised by her aunt and uncle, Joseph and Isabell Ferrelli and her grandparents, Salvatore and Rosa Forte.
With deep sorrow and regret we announce the passing of Francisca Milliron. She was born March 9, 1962, in Manila, Philippines. She passed on to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at her home due to complications from COVID-19.
Judy L. Lesko, 59, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at her residence. Judy had many roles — wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, caregiver, coach, volunteer, cheerleader and friend to all.
Timothy Alan Bell, 65, of Shippenville, went to be with his Lord and Savior early Saturday morning, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Erie, after a lengthy battle with complications due to COVID-19.