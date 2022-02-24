A wintry mix of precipitation this evening will transition to rain and freezing rain mixed overnight. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..
Peggy Thail (Baker) O’Brien, born in Meadville, lived most of her life in Cochranton, and passed away at her home on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Peggy was born on Sept. 7, 1944, to John Lawrence and Margaret Blair Baker. Her father was serving in World War II during her birth, and he didn’t meet his eldest daughter until she was a just over a year old. In fact, their neighbor Thail drove her mother to the hospital for her arrival and her mother Margaret was so obliged, Thail became her middle name!
Beverly Grace Shirey, 84, of Mayport, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home. Born on Oct. 2, 1937, in Mayport, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of the late Jesse V. and Jenny S. (Himes) Yarger.
Kathryn J. Morrison, 65, of Shippenville, passed away Saturday evening, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Elk Hospital in Saint Marys. She was born on April 8, 1956, in Brookville; a daughter of the late George H. and E. Jane McMillen Collett.
Dianna Lyn Potts Smith, 75, of Seminole, Armstrong County, the daughter of the late Cecil and Jean Potts, was born Oct. 10, 1946, in Akron, Ohio. She was called to Heaven on Feb. 19, 2022, after a lengthy stay at McKinley Health Center at Laurelbrooke Landing in Brookville, but she called Se…