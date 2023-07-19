Penny Ann (Lewis) McCleary, 79, of Clarion, passed away early Monday morning, July 17, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on June 26, 1944, in Brownwood, Texas, daughter of the late Blaine A. and Cleo L. (Haines) Lewis.
Penny graduated from Clarion Area High School and then attended Clarion State College where she earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Speech Pathology and Audiology.
Kathryn R. (Veronick) Ruffing, of Virginia Beach, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, July 14th, 2023 on the 50th Wedding Anniversary of her and her only love, David Lee Ruffing.
The family of Charles “Chuckles” Sutley announced his passing on July 10, 2023 at the age of 74, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s, which he nicknamed “Parky,” and loved to tell how it improved his fishing by incessantly jigging the hand that held his fishing pole and bait.
Larry J. Jamison, 81, of Perryville, Clarion County, passed away peacefully while in the company of his loving family Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Sewickley following short-term illness.