Penny Lynn Simpkins, 68, of Mystic, CT (previously living in Clarion for more than 30 years) passed away on April 1, 2023 following a brief but courageous battle with ALS.
She was born on Jan. 28, 1955 in Michigan.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Penny Lynn Simpkins, 68, of Mystic, CT (previously living in Clarion for more than 30 years) passed away on April 1, 2023 following a brief but courageous battle with ALS.
She was born on Jan. 28, 1955 in Michigan.
Penny Lynn Simpkins, 68, of Mystic, CT (previously living in Clarion for more than 30 years) passed away on April 1, 2023 following a brief but courageous battle with ALS.
Roy Guntrum, 90 of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at his home.
Martha “Marty” Kay Haas Karg, 81, of Rockland Road, Kennerdell, passed away April 3, 2023, after a lengthy illness.
Dale Edward Blauser, 66, of Oil City (Pinegrove Township) died Friday morning, March 31, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin.
Dennis “Butch” James Hadden, 62, of Oil City, passed away on April 2, 2023 with his family by his side.
Betty “Sue” Sheffer, 63, of Cranberry, died late Thursday night, March 30, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a courageous battle with leukemia.
Mary B. Prichard, 92, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023 at The Collins House, Franklin.
On April 1, 2023, Franklin lost its most passionate, caring, dedicated, loyal, devoted, and hardworking citizen, Veronica “Ronnie” Louise Beith.
Betty Sue Sheffer, 63, of Cranberry, died late Thursday night, March 30, 2023. A complete obituary will be published in Monday’s Derrick.
The family of John E. Whitmire, who passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, would like to announce that the visitation and funeral services have been postponed to Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Dolores E. Kinkead, age 89, of Wichita, KS, retired Via Christi, St. Francis Medical Center, Psychiatric Nurse, died Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Kristin “Kris” S. Meddock, 61, of Seneca, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday morning, March 29, 2023.
Helen P. Goodman Ziegler, 89, of Venus, passed away Wednesday morning, March 29, 2023.
Norma L. Cole, 86 years of age, of Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Shippenville, passed away peacefully with family by her side on March 29, 2023.
The community lost a gracious and kind person with the passing of Elizabeth W. Snell.
Marcy Suzette Nellis, 76, of Oil City, died unexpectedly while walking near her home, Monday, March 27, 2023.
Monica M. Stallone, 57, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, of Hazle Twp. passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton Campus, following a long illness.
Anne Mary Andes (Moersfelder-Maternowski) of Fisher, died early Monday morning at Brookville Hospital.
Krissy L. Burkett, 27, of Sligo, passed away unexpectedly on March 26, 2023.
Janet Ann Beers, 75, of Seneca, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, March 29, 2023 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Robert L. “Bob” Schneider, 74, of Pleasantville, passed away at 11:06 a.m. Tuesday morning March 28, 2023 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.
Marcy Suzette Nellis, 76, of Oil City, died unexpectedly while walking near her home, Monday, March 27, 2023. A complete obituary will be published Friday.
Melissa S. Ace, 63, of Emlenton, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 28, 2023 at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, OH following a long, courageous battle with chronic kidney disease.
John E. Whitmire, 85, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Phillip Patrick “Skippy” Best, 53, of Fostoria, OH, formerly of St. Petersburg, sadly passed away Monday, March 27, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Virginia B. Black, age 96, of Oil City, died on March 26, 2023, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Jason Karl “J.J.” Burnett, 38, a resident of Jackson, GA died peacefully Friday, March 24, 2023 in Oil City.
Richard J. Beach, 84, of Pleasantville passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023, following a brief illness.
Jonette Lee Roland, 78, of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Howard Willis, 84, of State Route 27, Guys Mills, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at his residence.
A memorial service for Jeanne B. Shrout will be conducted for family and friends at the First United Methodist Church, 302 W. Walnut St., Titusville, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Sue A. Stuck, 83, of Oil City, was called home to our Lord Jesus Christ and Savior on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Gale P. Bellesfield, 33, of Rimersburg passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Clarion Hospital. He was born on May 4, 1989, in Kittanning, the son of Rich Runyan and Dorthy I. Smeltzer Runyan.
Robert W. “Bob” Watson, 76, of Cranberry, died at his residence on Friday, March 24, 2023.
Whitney M. D. Wade, age 32, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Franklin, suddenly passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023 in Pittsburgh.
Annette Brooks, 86, of East Setauket, Long Island, New York, passed on March 7, 2023 from injuries received in a tragic Feb. 28 house fire. She is locally survived by her daughter Janet Andres (Jim) of Franklin, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jane L. Shaffer, 75, of Clarion died Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Sue A. Stuck, 83, of Oil City, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie. Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca is completing funeral arrangements and a complete obituary will be published in Monday's newspaper.
Mary Christine Linehan, age 69, of Franklin, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, and a complete obituary will follow at a later date.
V. Elizabeth (Betty) Oakes Cross, 96, passed away Friday morning, March 17, 2023, at Oakwood Heights Presbyterian Senior Care in Oil City.