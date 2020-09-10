Peter J. Mazzetti, 101, of Elon, North Carolina, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. He entered his Heavenly home at 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Peter was a World War II veteran in the U.S. Army. He was a Sergeant in the 71st Bombardment Squadron. He was recognized for saving the life of a fellow solder. He received the Good Conduct Medal, American Defense Service Medal, American Theater Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon, and the World War II Victory Ribbon.