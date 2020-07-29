Philip A. Rankin, 58, of Leeper, formerly of Franklin, passed away at home, surrounded by family, on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Born March 21, 1962, in Franklin, he was a son of the late Richard M. Rankin Sr. and the late Marjorie A. Morace Rankin.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 29, 2020 @ 6:20 am
Philip A. Rankin, 58, of Leeper, formerly of Franklin, passed away at home, surrounded by family, on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Born March 21, 1962, in Franklin, he was a son of the late Richard M. Rankin Sr. and the late Marjorie A. Morace Rankin.