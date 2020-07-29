Philip A. Rankin

Philip A. Rankin, 58, of Leeper, formerly of Franklin, passed away at home, surrounded by family, on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Born March 21, 1962, in Franklin, he was a son of the late Richard M. Rankin Sr. and the late Marjorie A. Morace Rankin.

