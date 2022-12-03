Philip O. Womer

Philip O. Womer

Philip O. Womer, 82, of Oil City, passed away Nov. 30, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove, Harrisville.

Philip was born May 28, 1940 in Philipsburg, PA. He was the son of the late Orion and Josephine (Miller) Womer.

Donald Weidner
Donald L. Weidner, 84, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, Dec. 2, 2022 at his home surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was born on Sept. 28, 1938 in Clarion; son of the late Leslie Clair and Beatrice Baker Weidner. Don was married on Oct. 5, 1958 to the former…

Mary A. McSwain

Mary A. McSwain, 81, of Elss Street, Clarion, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at her home. A complete obituary will be published in the next edition of the paper.

Joyce Fleeger
Joyce Fleeger

Joyce Ann Fleeger, age 83, of Oil City, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, with family by her side at her residence.

Betty Rose Gordon
Betty Rose Gordon

Betty R. Gordon, 89, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.

Carl James Sherman
Carl James Sherman

Carl James Sherman, 86, of Richland Township, Venango County, passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at home following a brief illness.

Thomas 'Tom' Mong
Thomas 'Tom' Mong

Thomas “Tom” Mong, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the age of 84 following a life filled with moments his family will cherish forever. Tom, an outdoorsman and dedicated follower of Christ, demonstrated a fierce love for life and his family which never wavered even as h…

Blaine R. 'Herk' Frost service set

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2:30 p.m. in the Breedtown Baptist Church, 2037 Cherrytree Road, Titusville for Blaine R. “Herk” Frost.

Arthur E. 'Gene' Smith
Arthur E. 'Gene' Smith

Arthur E. “Gene” Smith, 87, of Miola, passed away early Wednesday morning, Nov. 30, 2022, at his home following a lengthy illness.

Frank B. Kendrick Jr.
Frank B. Kendrick Jr.

Frank B. Kendrick Jr., 92, of Franklin, passed away at The Caring Place on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, after a period of declining health.

Randy J. Hamilton
Randy J. Hamilton

Randy J. Hamilton, age 61, of Wesley, passed peacefully on Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, 2022, in Grove Manor, following an extended illness.

Kathryn E. Baker
Kathryn E. Baker

Kathryn E. Baker, 74, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.

Billie Jo Coleman
Billie Jo Coleman

Billie Jo Coleman, 66, of Franklin, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at her residence on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

Janet R. Roddy
Janet R. Roddy

Janet R. Roddy, 80, of Perryville (Parker), passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at West Penn Hospital, surrounded by loved ones, following an illness.

Joanne M. Strickland

Joanne M. Strickland, age 76, of Oil City, died on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at her home. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.

Betty S. Weaver
Betty S. Weaver

Betty S. Weaver, age 96, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Oakwood Heights Nursing Home.

Wilhelmina Maria Messmer

Wilhelmina Maria Messmer, 81, of Maple Valley, WA passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19th, 2022 at MultiCare Medical Center in Auburn, WA.

Danny L. Amon
Danny L. Amon

Danny L. Amon, 83, of Franklin, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station.

Robert F. Posego

Robert F. Posego, 85, formerly of Lakewood, NY, passed away at 3:43 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville.

Nicholas M. Amore
Nicholas M. Amore

Nicholas M. Amore, 69, of Oil City, passed away Saturday Nov. 26, 2022 at the Collins Hospice House in Franklin.

Megan M. Peterson
Megan M. Peterson

Megan M. Peterson, 38, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at 5:26 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at UPMC Hamot after a sudden illness.

Joye E. Knight
Joye E. Knight

Joye E. Knight, age 93, of Knox, passed away Thursday morning, Nov. 24, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following an illness.

Patricia L. Hall
Patricia L. Hall

Patricia L. Hall, 79, of Punxsutawney, formerly of Corsica, died early Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, while at Mulberry Square in Punxsutawney.

Ardelle Lorraine Leonard
Ardelle Lorraine Leonard

Ardelle Lorraine Leonard, 81, of Meadville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center surrounded by her family.

Lorraine Weckerly
Lorraine Weckerly

Lorraine M. Weckerly, 76, of Oil City, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday evening, Nov. 22, 2022 at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center where she resided for the past few years.

Mary Lou Heckathorn

Mary Lou Heckathorn, 64, of Franklin passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at her home. She is survived by sisters Sue Ditzenberger and Patricia Mealy and a brother Paul Proper.

Bonnie Lee Wiant
Bonnie Lee Wiant

Bonnie Lee Wiant, 78, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Phyllis J. Blair
Phyllis J. Blair

Phyllis J. Blair, age 96, of Knox, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 22, 2022, at Clarion Hospital, following an illness.