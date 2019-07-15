Ms. Phyllis Cropp, 91, of Hollywood, Florida, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, following a brief illness.
Phyllis was born on Aug. 12, 1927, to John R. and Maude (Hutcheson) Cropp, both deceased.
Phyllis was a Franklin High School 1945 graduate.
She had been employed at Joy Manufacturing Company, Allegheny Ludlum Steel, and retired from the U.S. Postal Service.
She was preceded in death by a brother, John (Jack) Cropp; a sister-in-law, Connie; and a brother-in-law, Robert J. Jolley.
Surviving are her sisters, Betty Jolley, Patricia Reynolds (James) and Elaine Hynes (Francis). She was "Aunt Tootie" to 7 nieces, 3 nephews, 8 great-nieces, 3 great-nephews and 2 great-great-nieces.
Following a private service, she will be interred at Lupher Chapel Cemetery. Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, 16323, have been entrusted with her arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Lupher Chapel Cemetery, P.O. Box 34, Utica, 16362.
To send flowers, cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit http://www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.