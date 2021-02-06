Phyllis Irene Bean

Phyllis Irene Bean

Phyllis Irene Bean, 93, formerly of Franklin, passed away at 12:35 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Phyllis was born Aug. 16, 1927, in Rocky Grove to the late Norman and Alice Klingensmith.

Velma Faye Meals

Velma Faye Meals, 88, of the Caring Place, Franklin, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

Nancy Arlene Young
Nancy Arlene Young

Nancy Arlene Young, 80, a resident of 724 Baker Hill Road, Jackson Township, died peacefully at 6:15 Wednesday, Feb. 3, in her home, surrounded by her loving family, following an extended illness.

Janet K. Heffern
Janet K. Heffern

Janet K. Heffern, 80, of Utica, passed away early in the morning at UPMC Hamot in Erie on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

Mary E. Smith Ritchey
Mary E. Smith Ritchey

Mary E. Smith Ritchey, 84, of Rimersburg, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Melody Manor Personal Care Home, Kittanning.

Kathy Shirey
Kathy Shirey

Kathy Shirey, 67, of Guthrie, Oklahoma, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in the comfort of her home and surrounded by her family after succumbing to a long illness.

William G. Collavo Jr.

William G. Collavo Jr., 86, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at his residence at 12:20 p.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Angela 'Rosalie' Swab
Angela 'Rosalie' Swab

Angela "Rosalie" Swab, 72, of Polk, passed away early in the morning of Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Shirley A. (Lieb) Brannon
Shirley A. (Lieb) Brannon

Shirley A. (Lieb) Brannon, 89, of Winfield Township, formerly of Natrona Heights died at Concordia Lutheran Home of Cabot on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

Michael A. Horton

Michael A. Horton, 73, of Oil City, died Jan. 28, 2021, at his home after an extended illness. He is survived by his children Michelle, Shenendoah and Joshua Horton.

Lori L. King
Lori L. King

Lori L. King, 57, of Oil City, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at her home, as a result of a house fire.

Linda D. Fair
Linda D. Fair

Linda D. Fair, 67, of Lime Plant Road, Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County, went to be with the Lord late Monday evening, Feb. 1, 2021, at her home following an extended illness.

Dick G. Swavey
Dick G. Swavey

Dick G. Swavey, 89, of Franklin, passed away in the evening of Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at The Caring Place.

Vivian Marie Tarr
Vivian Marie Tarr

Vivian Marie Tarr, 92, of Franklin, passed away in the morning of Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

John W. Grove Jr.
John W. Grove Jr.

John W. Grove Jr. of Pine Hollow Drive, Tionesta, died Friday night, Jan. 29, 2021, at the Masonic Villages in Elizabethtown. He was 89.

Ronald Eugene Garris
Ronald Eugene Garris

Ronald Eugene Garris, age 82, of Emlenton, passed away unexpectedly at his home, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, following a sudden illness.

Alice Jane McCracken Graham
Alice Jane McCracken Graham

Alice Jane McCracken Graham, 79, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at her home in Angier, North Carolina, with her family by her side.

Harold E. Hartle
Harold E. Hartle

Harold E. Hartle, 84, a resident of 1427 Elk Street, Franklin, died peacefully Thursday, January 28, 2021, with his son by his side, shortly after his arrival at the emergency department of UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Nancy J. Nicks
Nancy J. Nicks

Nancy J. Nicks of Lake Wales passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Advent Health Lake Wales.

Harold A. Smithers Jr.
Harold A. Smithers Jr.

Harold A. Smithers Jr., 90, of Titusville, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville, following a lengthy illness.

Kathryn F. Struthers
Kathryn F. Struthers

Kathryn F. Struthers, 91, of Oil City, passed away Saturday Jan. 30, 2021, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City after an extended illness.

Joseph E. Summerville
Joseph E. Summerville

Joseph E. Summerville, 88, of Everett, passed away quietly in his sleep on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Saint Mary's Home at Asbury Ridge, Erie.

Helen Carr
Helen Carr

Helen Carr, 86, of The Caring Place in Franklin, formerly of Kennerdell passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

Austin J. Guth Jr.
Austin J. Guth Jr.

Austin J. Guth Jr., 81, of Seneca, passed away at 7:23 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

Donald Leroy Schimp
Donald Leroy Schimp

Donald Leroy Schimp of Shippenville passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

Deanna Kay 'Dee' Wingard
Deanna Kay 'Dee' Wingard

Deanna Kay "Dee" Wingard, 74, of Shippenville, passed away Thursday afternoon, Jan. 28, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, surrounded by her loving family.