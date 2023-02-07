Phyllis “Patty” Shay

Mildred (Millie) I. Cheers, 106, formerly of Franklin, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville. Born, Nov. 5, 1916 in Oil City, she was the daughter of Vernal and Donna Copelind Schreckengost. She married Merle Cheers on Jan. 1, 1942 and he preceded her in death…
Ruth Marion Elder Ericson, blessed child of God, completed her baptismal journey at the age of 89 (and a half!) in the comfort of her home held in the hands of family. Her Oopie to his Marty, she has rejoined her beloved husband David M. Ericson Jr. and they are dancing throughout the heaven…
Larry E. Linamen, 75, of Licking Twp., Emlenton entered eternal rest with his Lord and Saviour early Monday morning (01-30-2023) following a several months illness surrounded by his loving and devoted family.
Thomas R. “Tom” Kemmer, 74, of Kingsville, passed away unexpectedly early Sunday morning, Jan. 29, 2023 at his home. He was born on Aug. 25, 1948 in Kingsville; son of the late Lawrence Morrison and Leona Catherine Smith Kemmer.
Ruth Hopper, 82, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Monday morning, Jan. 30, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 13, 1940, in Tanyard and was the last surviving member of the late Charles E. and Goldie Mae (Bish) Nolf.
Judith “Judy” Heffern Harris, 85, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Jan. 28, 2023 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She was born on March 27, 1937 in Oil City, Pennsylvania to W. Paul and Jeraldine (Carmichael) Heffern. Judy grew up in Miller Park and a…