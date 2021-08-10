R. Keith Amos, 78, of Mercer, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Keith was born June 23, 1943, in Mercer to the late Clifford L. and Irma C. (Lias) Amos.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 10, 2021 @ 9:17 am
R. Keith Amos, 78, of Mercer, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Keith was born June 23, 1943, in Mercer to the late Clifford L. and Irma C. (Lias) Amos.
Margaret Dendy Chickering, formerly of Jackson, Mississippi; Oil City; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; and, most recently, The Woodlands, Texas, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on July 25, 2021.
James W. "Jim" Coull, 70, of Clarion, passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at the Lecom Senior Living Center in Erie following an extended illness.
Linda Mae Dye, age 81, of 987 Robin Drive, DeLand, Fla., died at 11a.m. July 19th, 2021.
Family and friends of Gabriel Michael Sobina, who passed away July 17, 2021, may attend a memorial service at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church, 160 Atlantic Ave., Franklin.
R. Keith Amos, 78, of Mercer, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Arminta "Minnie" Rhoads, age 91, of Lamartine, passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 8, 2021, at her home.
Thelma Hasbrouck Deane Kauffman, 90, of Titusville, formerly of Seneca, passed away Friday morning Aug. 6, 2021, at Southwoods Assisted Living Community in Titusville.
Barbara Shreffler Lynn, 85, of Savannah, Georgia passed away July 19, 2021, at Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Terry D. Bimber, 80, of Oil City, passed away at 5:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at UPMC Northwest with his family by his side.
Pauline L. Hazen, 90, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 1 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Sugarcreek Station with her family by her side, following a period of declining health.
Garrett M. Harbaugh, 71, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, formerly of Franklin, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer.
A celebration of life service for Barbara J. Wolfgong will be held Saturday, Aug. 14th at the Galloway United Methodist Church at 11 a.m.
A celebration of life service for William Benton "Ben", "Benny" Call, who passed away Dec. 17, 2020, will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m. at his home, 621 Mays Road, Clarion 16214.
A celebration of life service for William Benton "Ben", "Benny" Call, who passed away Dec. 17, 2020, will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m. at his home, 621 Mays Road, Clarion 16214.
Charles "Charlie" H. Gifford, 68, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
Nelson C. Rudolph, 86, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Shippenville.
Martha Autenrieth Sarver Harvey passed away on Wednesday morning, Aug. 4, 2021, at SouthWoods Assisted Living in Titusville. She was 97 years old. She left this Earth to enter eternal life with her Lord and Savior. She will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren, family and friends.
Ronald H. Shaneen, 69, of Oil City, passed away at his residence with his wife by his side early Monday morning, August 2, 2021, after a long-fought battle with cancer.
A celebration of life for David "Super Dave" Sopher will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday at Lin Van Lanes in Titusville.
Shelbi Starr Westlake, age 26, of New York City, formerly of Oil City, passed away on July 25, 2021.
A celebration of life service for Barbara J. Wolfgong will be held Saturday, Aug. 14th at the Galloway United Methodist Church at 11 a.m.
Traci Lee Flick, 54, a resident of 809 E. Second St., Oil City, died peacefully at 4:58 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, with family by her side, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, following a period of declining health.
Eric M. Garvin, 51, of 965 Kingston Drive, Olean, N.Y., passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Roswell Park Cancer Institute after a brief battle with cancer. He was comforted by the loving presence of his brother Terry.
On Monday, Aug. 2nd, 2021, God called Martha W. Henry home to heaven after a lengthy illness. She is now fully healed and seated at the feet of Jesus.
Frank Jeffrey "Jeff" Persing, 63, of Corinth, Texas, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at his home.
DaShon "Day Day" Lee Smerker, age 26, of Clarion passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at his residence.
Edward Carl Dornbrock passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, from complications of dementia. He was preceded, in 2017, by the death of his wife of 68 years, Marjorie.
Darl H. "Butch" Callen Jr., 83, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly due to a stroke early Sunday morning, Aug. 1, 2021, while vacationing in Salisbury, Maryland.
Franklin Leroy Davenport, 59, of Lickingville, passed away at home Saturday, July 31, 2021, following an extended illness.
Eric M. Garvin, 51, of 965 Kingston Drive, Olean, New York, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, New York, after a brief battle with cancer.
Kathleen Cohlhepp Niederriter, 72, of Venus, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Snyder Memorial after a period of declining health.
Dennis M. Puleo, 59, of Oil City, died Sunday morning, Aug. 1, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Elizabeth "Liz" Rogers Baltzer, age 97, passed away July 2, 2020, at Masonic Village in Sewickley.
Dennis L. Hartle Sr., 84, of Lucinda, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, after an extended illness.
Krista Beth Cratty, 45, of Franklin, passed away suddenly at 1:41 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Hannah "Cora" Coralynn Lewis, 21, of Oil City, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021.
William A. Henshaw, 65, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Robert Allen "Bob" Roithner, 86, of Emlenton, formerly of Library, Allegheny County, passed away early Sunday morning, August 1, 2021, at Quality Life Services in Grove City.
James A. Rogers, age 90, of Oil City, died on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Gloria Reed Burns, 92 of Maple Drive, Shippenville, went to be the Lord on Friday, July 30, 2021.
VACANCY North Clarion County School District has an antic…
Franklin - Garage Sale - 307 Adams Street (Oak Hill) Augu…
Paul Wittreich Aug 26, 1931 Aug 12, 2020 We will have a c…
Recliner Lift Chair w/battery backup. Faux suede brown. U…
Seneca - HUGE YARD SALE! Our biggest one yet! 121 Topview…
The Housing Authority of the City of Franklin is acceptin…
Wanted: Used Swing Set. Send description & pic to Dan…
Wesley - Multi Family Garage Sale - 1122 Old Rt. 8 - Augu…