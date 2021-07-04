Ralph E. Stallsmith, 92, of Cherrytree Road, Franklin, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, Thursday, July 1, 2021 at The Collins House in Franklin.

Born March 15, 1929 in Cochranton, he was the son of the late George and Amy Clark Stallsmith.

Rebecca L. Harrington

Rebecca L. Harrington, 74, of Franklin, passed away early in the morning of Thursday, July 1, 2021at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Jean M. Nick

Jean M. Nick, 93, of Oil City, passed away Friday July 2, 2021 at Oakwood Heights.

Helen Irene Amsler
Helen Irene Amsler

Helen Irene Amsler, 86, of La Feria, Texas, formerly of Venus, passed away peacefully in her sleep at 10:24 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Harlingen, Texas.

Judy A. Gibb
Judy A. Gibb

Judy A. Gibb, 76, of Bunnell, Fla., joined her loving husband in Heaven on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine, Fla.

David D. Jordan
David D. Jordan

David D. Jordan, 63, of Sligo, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after a lengthy illness.

Dean William Pryor
Dean William Pryor

Dean William Pryor, 68, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at his home of natural causes.

Joyce S. Lignelli celebration of life

Joyce S. Lignelli celebration of life services will be held July 9th, at 11 a.m. from First United Methodist Church in Clarion. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m.

Douglas L. Chambers
Douglas L. Chambers

Douglas L. Chambers, 57, of Hilliard, Ohio, formerly of the West Freedom area, passed away Monday afternoon June 28, 2021, at Riverside Methodist Hospital near Dublin, Ohio following complications due to surgery.

Yetta J. McHenry
Yetta J. McHenry

Yetta J. McHenry, 92, of Ritts Farm Road, Turkey City, Richland Township, Clarion County, passed away early Monday morning, June 28, 2021, at Clarview Nursing Home in Sligo.

Kenneth E. Rumbarger
Kenneth E. Rumbarger

Kenneth E. Rumbarger, 82, of Moore Haven, Fla., died peacefully Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Palms West Hospital, Loxahatchee, Fla. with his wife of 16 years, Nancy, by his side.

Raymond Leroy Lantz
Raymond Leroy Lantz

Raymond Leroy Lantz, 93, of Franklin passed away peacefully after a brief illness with his family by his side on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Patricia Ann Guntrum Anderson

Patricia Ann Guntrum Anderson, 80, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness. Her death follows that of her husband Paul Anderson, who died May 8, 2021.

William C. Barrett
William C. Barrett

William C. Barrett, 85 of Shippenville, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021. He was the son of the late Laurea and Wilford Barrett.

Ruth R. Clark

Ruth R. Clark, 100, of Rimersburg, passed away early Tuesday morning, June 22, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.

Donald L. Johnson

Donald L. Johnson, 83, of Oakland Township, Franklin, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, after a lengthy illness.

Samuel E. Paup
Samuel E. Paup

Samuel E. Paup, 61, of Venus, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.

Mark E. Rummel
Mark E. Rummel

Mark E. Rummel, 63, of Sligo, passed away suddenly Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at his home.

Marian Louise Rodgers
Marian Louise Rodgers

Marian Louise Rodgers, age 94, of Oil City, died peacefully early Tuesday morning June 22, 2021, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.