Ralph W. “Butch” Emery, 70, of Callensburg, passed away late Tuesday night, Aug. 24, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh of complications following a vehicular accident near Dayton earlier in the day.
Born in Butler on Oct. 17, 1950, he was the son of Wilbur and Mary Gates Emery.
Thomas G. “Tom” Ochs, 77, of Greenville, formerly of West Freedom, passed away early Sunday morning Aug, 22, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness and surrounded by his close-knit family.
A memorial celebration to remember the life of Edward H. Culbertson, ”Cubby”, of Franklin, will be held Saturday, Sept. 4 , at “The Building” beginning at 1 p.m. All of Ed’s friends and family are welcome.
A celebration of life in honor of Lindsay Marie Bonnett, who passed away on May 23, 2020, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept., 4, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Clarion Eagles' pavilion, 81 Stone House Road, Clarion.