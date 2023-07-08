Randall “Randy” Alan Baker, 62 of Carlton peacefully walked into Glory Thursday, July 6, 2023 from the Cleveland Clinic. Born, September 21, 1960 in Franklin he was the son of Richard and Anna Yurkanin Baker. He married Terri Ann Ames on June 27, 1981 and she survives.
Randy was a 1978 graduate of Rocky Grove High School and worked at McDonald’s then began working at Channelock Inc. until he retired in 2020.
Domer H. Ritchey, 70, of Emlenton, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on June 18, 1953, in Venango County, to the late Harold “Pete” and Geraldine E. (Ohler) Ritchey.
Terri L. Dunkle, beloved father, grandfather, and friend, peacefully passed away on July 3, 2023 at the age of 80. He embraced life with a spirit of curiosity and ambition, leaving behind a legacy of love, wisdom, and cherished memories. Though his physical presence will be deeply missed, hi…
Vincent C. Widmer, a devoted family man and hardworking nurseryman, passed away on June 29, 2023, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on Oct. 5, 1937, in New Kensington. Vincent was 85 years old at the time of his passing.