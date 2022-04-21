Randy Edward Brown

 Huff Chapel

Randy Edward Brown, 74, of Franklin, passed away at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at The Caring Place.

Born in Franklin on Sept. 5, 1947, he was the son of Dorothy Kelly Brown and the late Robert Edward Brown.

Patrice 'Patti' Boyer Wabnitz
Patrice “Patti” Boyer Wabnitz, 62, of Pensacola, Florida, formerly of Oil City, died March 30, 2022, following an acute exacerbation of a long-term illness.

Sherry C. Levy
Sherry C. Levy, 64, of Clarion, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 20, 2022, at Clarion Hospital following a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

James C. 'Jim' O'Neil
James C. “Jim” O’Neil, 86, of Cranberry Township, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Shippenville.

Robert Eugene Pullease
Robert Eugene Pullease, 83, of Decatur, Tennessee, formerly of Oil City and Vero Beach, Florida, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at his home.

Steve J. Marbich service set

Mass of Christian Burial for Steve J. Marbich will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at St. Patrick Church, Franklin, with Monsignor John J. Herbein, pastor, and Father Kyle Seyler officiating.

Sharon L. Paprocki
Sharon L. Paprocki, 70, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at her home following an extended illness.

Edgar J. Woods
On Good Friday, April 15, 2022, Edgar J. Woods took his final breath holding the hand of his beloved wife of 36 years.

Donn Alan Davis
Donn Alan Davis, 70, of Cape Coral, FL, passed away Saturday April 16th, 2022, after a long period of declining health.

Dennis Eugene Newhouse service set

Dennis Eugene Newhouse of Clarion, passed away Nov. 28, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, at the Roseville Independent Chapel in Brookville.

Daniel M. Neiswonger
Daniel M. Neiswonger, 70, of Pomona Park, FL, and Strattanville, passed away on Monday, April 11th, 2022, at Hadlow Hospice in Jacksonville, FL, as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Barbara June Earley
Barbara June Earley, 89, of Cochranton, went home to Heaven Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville, following a lifetime affliction with ankylosing spondylitis.

Leonard L. Smith Sr.
Leonard L. Smith Sr., 78, of Clarion, passed away on Wednesday evening, April 13, 2022, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital with his wife and sons at his side.

Scott Edward McLaughlin
Scott Edward McLaughlin made Heaven his home Thursday, April 7, 2022. He fought a courageous battle against cancer for two years and took his final breath peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Mary Ann (May) Bacher
Mary Ann (May) Bacher, 78 of Girard, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital following a lengthy illness.

Lois Ann Schaeffer
Lois Ann Schaeffer, 92, of Franklin, passed away at 10:50 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station following an illness.

Harry Allen Haney, Jr.
Harry Allen Haney, Jr., 64, of Copley, Ohio passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital with his wife, Pam by his side.

Holly Christine Cole Joe
Holly Christine Cole Joe, 37, of New Bethlehem, received her beautiful white angel wings Sunday, April 3, 2022, while surrounded by family.

Mary E. Martz
Mary E. Martz, age 92, of Jefferson Manor of Brookville, formerly of Clarion, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Gary D. 'Tub' Neal
Gary D. “Tub” Neal, 80, of Clarion, passed away Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Timothy James Kay
Timothy James Kay, 55, a lifelong Franklin resident, died peacefully at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove Facility at Harrisville. Tim had been confined to convalescent care since suffering injuries in an automobile accident on June 11, 2004.

Lois Ruth (Powers) Boyer
Lois Ruth (Powers) Boyer, of New Bethlehem, slipped into the arms of Jesus at her home Tuesday, April 12, 2022. What a glorious Easter celebration she will have.

Pamela Elaine Hynes
Pamela Elaine Hynes, age 78, of Oil City, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, April 11, 2022, at her residence.

Rex W. Baker
Rex W. Baker, 67, of Titusville passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 11, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.