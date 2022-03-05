Randy Gail Preston, 64, Polk, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Born on April 8, 1957, he was the son of the late James and Martha (Barger) Preston.

Sara Ann Shafer, 91, formerly of Oil City, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Paintsville, Kentucky.

Peggy Lou (Butler) Haines, age 85, passed away peacefully while in the loving care of the staff Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital on Thursday March 3, 2022.

Eugene “Gene” Houser, 89, of Rimersburg, went to be with his Lord Thursday, March 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

Sara A. Huth, 78, of Franklin, died peacefully at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.

Robert C. Allen, of Corolla, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his home on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

Robert J. Madden, 54, of Oil City passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in the comforts of his own home.

Bernard “Bun” “Bernie” Ganoe, 79, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday evening, March 2, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a lengthy illness.

Nancy L. Blauser, 83, a lifelong well-known Foxburg resident, went to be with the Lord Wednesday afternoon, March 2, 2022, at Brookville Hospital following a brief illness.

William J. Smith, 73, formerly of Barkeyville, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Winchester, California.

Patsy L. Crissman, 74, of Clintonville passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital.

Scott E. Heckathorn, 58, of Oil City, passed away at 6 a.m. Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at his home after an extended illness.

Kathy M. Delp, 69, of Oil City, passed away Friday evening Feb. 25, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Myra “Jean” McMasters, 92, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at The Caring Place surrounded by her family.

Raymond D. Miller Jr., 79, a resident of 1468 Belmar Road, Franklin, died peacefully Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his children, following a courageous battle with an extended illness.

Lois Jones, age 87, of Rimersburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare Center.

Sherry Lee (Caylor) Hoover, age 66, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Cole Matthew Pfister, infant son of Matthew W. and Alison Rae (Dailey) Pfister, went to be in the arms of Jesus on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

Clyde Joseph Licht, 90, of Venus, passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the Oakwood Heights nursing facility.

George Rea, 85, of Clintonville passed peacefully at home Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

Larry P. Anthony, 71, of Sligo, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at his home.

Lois M. McClain, 83, of Shippenville, passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at her home from smoke inhalation due to a house fire. She was born Feb., 20, 1939, in Erie; daughter of the late William Kenneth “Ken” Murray and Arlie Murray Beichner. Lois married Jack L. McClain in November of 1960,…