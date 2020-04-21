Randy Michael Weckerly, 24, of Parker, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
He was born in Kittanning on Aug. 4, 1995. He was the son of Jason Weckerly who survives and DeAnn (Dave) Kinney Campbell who survives.
Updated: April 21, 2020 @ 4:00 am
