Raymond Ellsworth Nelson Jr.

 Huff Chapel

Ray Ellsworth Nelson Jr., 59, of Franklin passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.

Born in Oil City on Jan. 19, 1963, he was the son of the late Raymond Ellsworth Nelson Sr. and Vera Fellner.

Emma Walter
Emma Walter, 95, of Harrisville passed away Aug. 6, 2022, at Grove City Medical Center.

A.L. 'Ossie' Reynolds
A.L. “Ossie” Reynolds, age 88, of Bredinsburg Road, Franklin, died peacefully on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin.

Cathy M. Mabus
Cathy M. Mabus 67 of 352 Petroleum Center Rd. Oil City, passed away at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Guardian Elder Care in Shippenville, after a period of declining health.

Robert J. Bookwalter
Robert J. Bookwalter, 84, of Oil City and formerly of Rockland died Saturday Aug. 6, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Helen M. Anderson
Helen M. Anderson, 94, of Chippewa Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Heritage Valley — Beaver, surrounded by her loving family.

Judy A. Flinchbaugh
Judy A. Flinchbaugh, 72, of Venus, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, at her daughter’s home on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

Marian L. Foster
Marian L. Foster, age 96, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

George Curtis Boyles
George Curtis Boyles, 96, of Venus, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at the Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo.

Robert Eugene Warring
Robert “Bob” Eugene Warring, 74, of Meadville, passed away Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Marquette Hospice House following a valiant battle with lung cancer.

Richard 'Dick' Hugh Green
Richard “Dick” Hugh Green of Scottsdale, Arizona, formerly of Franklin departed this earthly life on July 22, 2022, to be with his Lord.

Terri L. Vorse
Terri L. Vorse, 67, of Seneca, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2, 2022, at Clarion Hospital while in the presence of her loving family.

Jeffrey Lynn Harris, 57 of Clintonville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30th, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Gerald B. “Bruce” Reed
Gerald B. “Bruce” Reed, 62, of 314 Central Ave., Oil City, passed away at 2:23 a.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage House in Beaver after a lengthy battle with post COVID-19 complications.

Barbara A. 'Barb' Hulings
Barbara A. “Barb” Hulings, 72, of Warren, formerly of Marienville, passed away on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in her home after an extended illness.

Gregory James Smalley
Gregory James Smalley, 63, of 1953 Creek Road, Cooperstown, passed away at 7:04 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at his home, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Beverly Smith
Beverly Smith, 87, of Cookeville, Tenn., formerly of Franklin and Texarkana, Texas, passed away July 17, 2022.

Vicki Jo Colwell Brosius
Vicki Jo Colwell Brosius, age 87, of Fairmount City, passed away Friday afternoon, July 29, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Mary Lee Kunselman
Mary Lee Kunselman, 64, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on Friday, July 29, 2022, after a period of declining health.

Dyllan Marquis Rhoads
Dyllan Marquis Rhoads, 23, of Limestone, passed away early Saturday morning, July 30, 2022, due to an unexpected side-by-side accident.

Donald W. 'Donnie' Ray Jr.
Donald W. “Donnie” Ray Jr., 54, of Oak Ridge passed away, Thursday evening, July 28, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family, after a 2½ year battle with cancer.

William C. “Bill” Rader, Jr., 71, of Oil City, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie after a brave battle with cancer.

Kelsey Harris service set

Visitation for Kelsey Harris will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. today and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

William Wesley Lauer service set

A celebration of life for William Wesley “Wes” Lauer, who died on Jan. 4, 2022, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Cornplanter Township fire hall.

Cornelius Stover Masonic service

Members of Edenburg Lodge #550 F.&A.M. will hold a service for Cornelius "Corny" Stover on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 10:45 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1051 Twin Church Road.

Robert 'Bob' Eugene Goodman
Cashiers, NC — Robert “Bob” Eugene Goodman, 73, passed away on July 27, 2022. He died at home with his family by his side after a long and hard fought battle with cancer. He faced his illness as he faced life, with amazing courage and a positive outlook throughout his journey. His faith rema…

James H. Smith
James H. Smith, 78, of Parker, took the Son’s hand and went to the Promised Land on July 28, 2022, with his wife and son-in-law, Bill, holding his hand.