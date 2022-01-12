Rebecca J. Beach

Rebecca J. Beach

Rebecca J. Beach, 81, a resident of 119 Wood Road, Franklin, went home to be with the Lord at 5:16 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

She was born July 2, 1940 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late William P. and Martha Mathilda Wertz Clark.

Gary McFadden

Gary McFadden, 65, of Oil City, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.

Dana L. Myers
Dana L. Myers

Dana L. Myers, 64, of Knox, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, after a 14 year battle with lymphoma.

Laura Jean Gesin
Laura Jean Gesin

Laura Jean Gesin, 57, of Polk, passed away Monday evening, Jan. 10, 2022, at Polk Center where she has been residing since she was a little girl.

Alfred Kelso
Alfred Kelso

Alfred Kelso, 70, of Brookville passed from this life to the next on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

Arthur E. Yingling Sr.
Arthur E. Yingling Sr.

On Monday, Jan 10, 2022, Arthur E. Yingling Sr. entered heaven. He peacefully passed away in his sleep at the Southwoods assisted living facility in Titusville.

Carol A. Pikna

Carol A. Pikna, 78, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Gloria A. Fenton
Gloria A. Fenton

Gloria A. Fenton, 94, of Titusville, passed away Friday morning Jan. 7, 2022, at Southwoods Assisted Living Community.

Carol A. Mays
Carol A. Mays

Carol A. Mays, 78, of Clarion, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, Jan. 9, 2022, at her home.

Kathy L. Deible
Kathy L. Deible

Kathy L. Deible, 82, of Knox, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin, due to complications of a stroke.

John A. Burgdorfer
John A. Burgdorfer

John A. Burgdorfer, 90, of Oil City, passed away Friday evening, Jan. 7, 2022, at Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.

Shirley Mae (Bowser) Williamson
Shirley Mae (Bowser) Williamson

Shirley Mae (Bowser) Williamson, 83, of Dayton, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. She was a very active member of Concord Presbyterian Church, where she served in many ways over the years: elder, Sunday school superintendent and teacher. She enjoyed Bible study and bird-…

John S. Walter
John S. Walter

John S. Walter, 69, of Emlenton, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday evening, Jan. 8, 2022, at his residence.

Peggy Jean Combs
Peggy Jean Combs

Peggy Jean Combs, 91, of Mercer, formerly of Stoneboro, passed away Jan. 7, 2022, at UPMC Farrell.

Mary Jane Towers
Mary Jane Towers

Mary Jane Towers, 82, of Franklin, passed away at 11:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

William H. Clark Jr.
William H. Clark Jr.

William H. Clark Jr., 88, of 322 South Martin Street, Titusville, died at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at Titusville Hospital.

Glenn Arden Latshaw
Glenn Arden Latshaw

Glenn Arden Latshaw, 89, of Cranberry, died peacefully at 5:38 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in UPMC Northwest at Seneca, due to complications of COVID-19.

Donna Jean Kelly
Donna Jean Kelly

Donna Jean Kelly, 81, of Austintown Township, Ohio, passed away Saturday Jan. 1, 2022, after a battle with COVID-19.

Frank Patterson
Frank Patterson

Frank Patterson, 87, of Franklin passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at The Caring Place.

Kenneth Grimm
Kenneth Grimm

Kenneth Grimm, 86, of Polk, passed away at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Thaddeus E. Mays
Thaddeus E. Mays

Thaddeus E. Mays, 54, of Shippenville, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, surrounded by his loving family, after a long fight with the corona virus.