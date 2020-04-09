Regina M. 'Toby' Sunseri

Regina M. "Toby" Sunseri

Regina M. "Toby" Sunseri, 90, of Rouseville, died at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station after a period of declining health.

Born Aug. 24, 1929, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Mary Woloszyn Malys.

To plant a tree in memory of Regina Sunseri as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.