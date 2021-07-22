Renee Thompson

Renee Thompson

Renee Thompson, 58, of Butler, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospice, after a six-year battle with cancer.

She was born Nov. 19, 1962, in Oil City, and was the daughter of the late James Best and the late Lois "Kate" Kost.

Donna Lee Best Tebay
Donna Lee Best Tebay

Donna Lee Best Tebay, 58, of 503 Plummer Street in Oil City passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at home, leaving this earth and entering the arms of Jesus.

Michael Lynn Ritts Sr.
Michael Lynn Ritts Sr.

Michael Lynn Ritts Sr., 73, of Venus, passed away in the evening hours of Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the Ashtabula County Medical Center in Ashtabula, Ohio.

Marilyn Fox Rutherford

Marilyn Fox Rutherford (nee Marilyn Louise Fox) was born Nov. 12, 1928, in Emlenton, a small town on the Allegheny River halfway between Pittsburgh and Erie. Her father, Clarence Jennings Fox, was a certified public accountant and the nephew of H.J. Crawford, a pioneer in the oil industry an…

Marlin Christopher Jones
Marlin Christopher Jones

Marlin Christopher Jones, 17, of 25 Short Road, Jamestown, passed away peacefully with his parents by his side at 8:57 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, following complications of brain surgery and an extended stay at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Gerald W. 'Jerry' Hasbrouck
Gerald W. 'Jerry' Hasbrouck

Gerald W. "Jerry" Hasbrouck, 83, of Pleasantville, passed away Sunday evening July 18, 2021, at Southwoods Assisted Living Community in Titusville.

Larry Paul Truitt

Larry Paul Truitt, 70, of Lamartine, entered his heavenly home on Thursday morning, July 15, 2021, from Hamot Hospital in Erie, surrounded by his loving family.

Ray E. Whitling
Ray E. Whitling

Ray E. Whitling, age 94, of Knox, went to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, July 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest at Seneca.

John 'Barry' Hart Sr.
John 'Barry' Hart Sr.

John "Barry" Hart Sr., age 79, of Cranberry, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at his home following a sudden illness.

Alma Mae Carson
Alma Mae Carson

Alma Mae Carson, 91, of Erie, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, July 10, 2021, with her devoted daughter by her side.

Louise M. Blymiller McNany
Louise M. Blymiller McNany

Louise M. Blymiller McNany, 76, of Crawford Corners Road, Emlenton, Scrubgrass Twp., Venango Co., passed away late Thursday evening, July 15, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital following a lengthy illness.

Sandra L. Myers
Sandra L. Myers

Sandra L. Myers, 76, of Franklin, formerly a longtime resident of Oil City, passed away Thursday July 15, 2021, at her home.

Larry P. Truitt

Larry P. Truitt, age 70, of Salem, passed away Thursday July 15, 2021 at UPMC Hamot, following an illness.

Violet M. (Rode) Spatharos
Violet M. (Rode) Spatharos

Violet M. (Rode) Spatharos, 90, of Oil City (Oakland Township), died at her home Wednesday morning, July 14, 2021, of natural causes following a brief illness.

Kristina Ann Siple-Thompson
Kristina Ann Siple-Thompson

Kristina Ann Siple-Thompson (Twisted) of Knox, was born July 18, 1964, and passed away peacefully at her home, on Monday, July 12, 2021, following a brief illness.

Sheila G. Dean-Johnson
Sheila G. Dean-Johnson

Sheila G. Dean-Johnson, 57, of Rimersburg, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, July 12, 2021, at her home.

Betty A. Bowser

Betty A. Bowser, 82 of Grand, OH (a native of the Village of West Freedom) passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at the St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Youngstown, OH.

Kenneth Roy 'Ken' Kratzer
Kenneth Roy 'Ken' Kratzer

Kenneth Roy "Ken" Kratzer, 78, of Xenia, Ohio, formerly of Seneca, died Friday, June 11, 2021, at Xenia Health and Rehab following an extended battle with Parkinson's.

Bruce M. Wagner
Bruce M. Wagner

Bruce M. Wagner, 68, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

Ronald L. Sharrer
Ronald L. Sharrer

Ronald L. Sharrer, 80, of Oil City, died at 3:07 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare after an extended illness.

Meda Beichner celebration of life

A celebration of life for Meda Beichner, 75, of Shippenville, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Knox United Methodist Church, 9729 PA-338 in Knox.

Myron G. 'Buck' Crawford
Myron G. 'Buck' Crawford

Myron G. "Buck" Crawford, age 86, of Shippenville and formerly of Limestone, passed away Monday afternoon, July 12, 2021, at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh.

Larry G. Kaster

Larry G. Kaster, 68, of Vowinckel, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home of natural causes.

Deanna 'Dee' Wingard
Deanna 'Dee' Wingard

Deanna Kay "Dee" Wingard, 74, of Shippenville, passed away Thursday afternoon, Jan. 28, 2021, at UPMC Northwest surrounded by her loving family.

Beverly J. Brenan
Beverly J. Brenan

Beverly J. Brenan, 81, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior in the morning of Saturday, July 10, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Martha Beach Evans
Martha Beach Evans

Martha Beach Evans died Friday, July 9, 2021, in Brighton Township of Beaver under hospice care at St. Barnabas Beaver Meadows.

Alphonso 'Cookie' Lauricia

Alphonso "Cookie" Lauricia, 86, a resident of 1232 15th St., Franklin, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, in the VA Medical Center #646 in Pittsburgh.

