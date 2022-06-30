Rev. Laurence “Larry” John Williams of Seneca, ended his battle with cancer at 3:35 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family, graduating to Heaven to see His Saviour. “He fought a good fight and finished his course.”
Born on May 31, 1953, in Ashland, Wisconsin, Larry was the second child of the late Ralph and Dorothy Williams. As a young man Larry worked on a dairy farm in Iron River, WI, and later moved to West Bend, WI. In 1971, Larry graduated from West Bend High School; during his high school years he participated in football, wrestling, and track and field where he accepted an athletic scholarship to the University of Wisconsin. He continued his education at Maranatha Baptist Bible College, Watertown, WI, and received a B.A. in Pastoral Theology from Fairhaven Baptist Bible College, Chesterton, IN. Later, he received an Honorary Doctorate from Faith Baptist School of Theology (2009) and from Fairhaven Baptist College (2019).
Rev. Laurence “Larry” John Williams of Seneca, ended his battle with cancer at 3:35 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family, graduating to Heaven to see His Saviour. “He fought a good fight and finished his course.”
Today we celebrate the life of Dianna Jean Jones, who was born Sept. 4, 1941, and passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022. Our mother, with a love for life, with eyes blue like the ocean and a heart just as deep as one, had a smile for everyone.
Samuel Thomas Frantz Jr., 55, a resident of 169 Dakota Lane, Kennerdell, died peacefully at 11:52 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, shortly after his arrival in the emergency department of Penn Highlands Hospital at Brookville.
A celebration of life in honor of Tim H. Keighley, who passed away on June 5, 2022, is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Strattanville fire hall, 441 Washington St., Strattanville 16258.