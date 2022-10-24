Rev. Madison L. “STRING” Stringfellow of Lower Burrell, PA formerly of Knox, went to be with the Lord on Sunday Oct. 23, 2022.
He was born in Frogtown, Clarion County on Nov. 25,1933 to Madison (Chirp) and Cecelia Stringfellow.
James Russell Elder died peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, October 14, 2022.
Mazie Lynn Wilson, two-week-old beloved daughter of James Wilson and Abby Millard of Seneca, gained her angel wings on Friday, October 21, 2022.
All are welcome to attend a memorial service for Ed and Della Rodgers on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. in Grace United Methodist Church, 100 Central Ave. in Oil City.
John William “Bill” Nadig, 86, of Franklin passed away on October 21, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station.
Ryan “Shane” Steer, 49, of Venus, Pinegrove Township, died at his residence on Saturday, October 22, 2022, peacefully in his sleep of natural causes.
Clarence “Ike” R. Keener Jr., 60, of Franklin passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station.
Adam William Sharp, 40, of Seneca, received his angel wings on Friday Oct. 21, 2022.
Kirk A. Webb, 73, of Cherrytree Road, Titusville, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the Meadville Medical Center.
Anthony “Tony” Thomas Giordano died at 6:09 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17th, 2022, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer at the TRU Hospice Care Center in Longmont, Colorado.
Leland Ray Dunkle, age 88, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Clarion Hospital after suffering a heart attack on Sunday.
Catherine “Cathy” A. (Sherbine) Kirkpatrick of Crown passed away Monday afternoon, Oct. 17th, 2022, after a long battle with cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.
Sandra J. Bickel, 84, of Ranger, Georgia, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord on Saturday evening, Oct. 8, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Ellen Joan Miller, 94, of 61 Olean Road, Derrick City, formerly of 576 Bolivar Drive, Bradford, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Bradford Manor, surrounded by her loving family.
Richard J. Wujcik, 89, of Oil City, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Robert J. Voisin, 71, of Titusville passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Master Sergeant George L. Beach, 82, of Oil City, passed away Saturday Oct. 15, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehab.
Jennifer L. Rimer, 55, of Rimersburg, passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at her home.
A celebration of life service for Louisa M. Detar, 88, of Falls Creek, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Falls Creek United Methodist Church with Pastor Jacob Penvose officiating.
Donald Eugene “Gene” “Curly” Curll, 88, of Riverview Avenue, Clarion, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Dianne Lee (McWilliams) Kaufman, 72, was born Dec. 9, 1949 in Titusville. She passed away October 7, 2022 in Marietta, Ohio.
Robert John Kaufman, 36, was born Nov. 26, 1985 in Erie. He passed away May 26, 2022 in Parkersburg, WV.
Richard Vern “Dick” Strauser, 75, of Sligo, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh surrounded by his family.
Thomas Edward Hare, 70, of Loxahatchee, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
Sheila Ann Rivers, age 76, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday evening, Oct. 16, 2022, after a reoccurrence of her cancer, which she had been courageously battling for eight years.
Elissa M. “Elsie” Schwabenbauer, 82, of Leeper, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, Oct. 16, 2022, at Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.
Cheryl D. Karns, 68, a resident of 35 Murdock Street, Franklin, died unexpectedly, at 5:38 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, shortly after her arrival in the Emergency Department of UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.
Paul D. Berringer, 82, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Anna E. Sherman, 85, a resident of 550 Keely Road, Franklin, died peacefully at 12:10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, following a brief illness, with family at her bedside.
Omer R. Smith, 86, of Rimersburg, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15 2022, at Clarion Hospital.
Tony L. Schirmer, 61, of Meadville, went to his Lord and Savior on Friday Oct. 14, 2022 at the Meadville Medical Center with his daughter by his side.
Joel Christopher Couch, age 60 of Emlenton (Lamartine) passed away Wednesday Oct. 12, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Kathleen “Kathy” Kellogg, 73, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the CarePartners Solace Center.
Carlisle Verner Lloyd, 80 of Penn Township was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, October 13, 2022 following a long illness.
Charles William Shaffer Jr., 72, of Emlenton, passed away early Thursday morning, October 13, 2022, at his residence.
Catherine L. (Owens) Friedrich, 75, of Kenosha Wisconsin, passed away on October 11, 2022.
Bruce McGinnis, age 65, formerly of Oil City who currently resided in Birmingham, Alabama recently passed away peacefully at his home.