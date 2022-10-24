Rev. Madison L. “String” Stringfellow

Rev. Madison L. “String” Stringfellow

Rev. Madison L. “STRING” Stringfellow of Lower Burrell, PA formerly of Knox, went to be with the Lord on Sunday Oct. 23, 2022.

He was born in Frogtown, Clarion County on Nov. 25,1933 to Madison (Chirp) and Cecelia Stringfellow.

To plant a tree in memory of Madison Stringfellow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Mazie Lynn Wilson
Obituaries

Mazie Lynn Wilson

Mazie Lynn Wilson, two-week-old beloved daughter of James Wilson and Abby Millard of Seneca, gained her angel wings on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Obituaries

Ed and Della Rodgers service set

All are welcome to attend a memorial service for Ed and Della Rodgers on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. in Grace United Methodist Church, 100 Central Ave. in Oil City.

Ryan 'Shane' Steer
Obituaries

Ryan 'Shane' Steer

Ryan “Shane” Steer, 49, of Venus, Pinegrove Township, died at his residence on Saturday, October 22, 2022, peacefully in his sleep of natural causes.

Kirk A. Webb
Obituaries

Kirk A. Webb

Kirk A. Webb, 73, of Cherrytree Road, Titusville, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the Meadville Medical Center.

Anthony 'Tony' Thomas Giordano
Obituaries

Anthony 'Tony' Thomas Giordano

Anthony “Tony” Thomas Giordano died at 6:09 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17th, 2022, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer at the TRU Hospice Care Center in Longmont, Colorado.

Leland Ray Dunkle
Obituaries

Leland Ray Dunkle

Leland Ray Dunkle, age 88, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Clarion Hospital after suffering a heart attack on Sunday.

Obituaries

Sandra J. Bickel

Sandra J. Bickel, 84, of Ranger, Georgia, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord on Saturday evening, Oct. 8, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Ellen Joan Miller
Obituaries

Ellen Joan Miller

Ellen Joan Miller, 94, of 61 Olean Road, Derrick City, formerly of 576 Bolivar Drive, Bradford, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Bradford Manor, surrounded by her loving family.

Robert J. Voisin
Obituaries

Robert J. Voisin

Robert J. Voisin, 71, of Titusville passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Obituaries

Leland Ray Dunkle

Leland Ray Dunkle, age 88, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.

Obituaries

Louisa M. Detar services set

A celebration of life service for Louisa M. Detar, 88, of Falls Creek, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Falls Creek United Methodist Church with Pastor Jacob Penvose officiating.

Donald Eugene 'Gene' 'Curly' Curll
Obituaries

Donald Eugene 'Gene' 'Curly' Curll

Donald Eugene “Gene” “Curly” Curll, 88, of Riverview Avenue, Clarion, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Richard Vern 'Dick' Strauser
Obituaries

Richard Vern 'Dick' Strauser

Richard Vern “Dick” Strauser, 75, of Sligo, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh surrounded by his family.

Thomas Edward Hare
Obituaries

Thomas Edward Hare

Thomas Edward Hare, 70, of Loxahatchee, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.

Sheila Ann Rivers
Obituaries

Sheila Ann Rivers

Sheila Ann Rivers, age 76, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday evening, Oct. 16, 2022, after a reoccurrence of her cancer, which she had been courageously battling for eight years.

Cheryl D. Karns
Obituaries

Cheryl D. Karns

Cheryl D. Karns, 68, a resident of 35 Murdock Street, Franklin, died unexpectedly, at 5:38 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, shortly after her arrival in the Emergency Department of UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

Paul D. Berringer
Obituaries

Paul D. Berringer

Paul D. Berringer, 82, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Anna E. Sherman
Obituaries

Anna E. Sherman

Anna E. Sherman, 85, a resident of 550 Keely Road, Franklin, died peacefully at 12:10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, following a brief illness, with family at her bedside.

Omer R. Smith
Obituaries

Omer R. Smith

Omer R. Smith, 86, of Rimersburg, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15 2022, at Clarion Hospital.

Obituaries

George L. Beach

George L. Beach, 82, of Oil City, passed away Saturday Oct. 15, 2022 at Oil City Healthcare.

Tony L. Schirmer
Obituaries

Tony L. Schirmer

Tony L. Schirmer, 61, of Meadville, went to his Lord and Savior on Friday Oct. 14, 2022 at the Meadville Medical Center with his daughter by his side.

Carlisle Verner Lloyd
Obituaries

Carlisle Verner Lloyd

Carlisle Verner Lloyd, 80 of Penn Township was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, October 13, 2022 following a long illness.

Bruce McGinnis
Obituaries

Bruce McGinnis

Bruce McGinnis, age 65, formerly of Oil City who currently resided in Birmingham, Alabama recently passed away peacefully at his home.