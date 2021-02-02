Reverend Daniel 'Papa' Gordon Richter

Reverend Daniel "Papa" Gordon Richter

Reverend Daniel "Papa" Gordon Richter, 65, of Marienville, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.

Born Nov. 6, 1955, in Zelienople/Harmony, he was the son of the late William Richter and Daphne (Wren) Richter.

Dick G. Swavey
Obituaries

Dick G. Swavey

Dick G. Swavey, 89, of Franklin, passed away in the evening of Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at The Caring Place.

Vivian Marie Tarr
Obituaries

Vivian Marie Tarr

Vivian Marie Tarr, 92, of Franklin, passed away in the morning of Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

John W. Grove Jr.
Obituaries

John W. Grove Jr.

John W. Grove Jr. of Pine Hollow Drive, Tionesta, died Friday night, Jan. 29, 2021, at the Masonic Villages in Elizabethtown. He was 89.

Ronald Eugene Garris
Obituaries

Ronald Eugene Garris

Ronald Eugene Garris, age 82, of Emlenton, passed away unexpectedly at his home, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, following a sudden illness.

Alice Jane McCracken Graham
Obituaries

Alice Jane McCracken Graham

Alice Jane McCracken Graham, 79, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at her home in Angier, North Carolina, with her family by her side.

Harold E. Hartle
Obituaries

Harold E. Hartle

Harold E. Hartle, 84, a resident of 1427 Elk Street, Franklin, died peacefully Thursday, January 28, 2021, with his son by his side, shortly after his arrival at the emergency department of UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Nancy J. Nicks
Obituaries

Nancy J. Nicks

Nancy J. Nicks of Lake Wales passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Advent Health Lake Wales.

Harold A. Smithers Jr.
Obituaries

Harold A. Smithers Jr.

Harold A. Smithers Jr., 90, of Titusville, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville, following a lengthy illness.

Kathryn F. Struthers
Obituaries

Kathryn F. Struthers

Kathryn F. Struthers, 91, of Oil City, passed away Saturday Jan. 30, 2021, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City after an extended illness.

Joseph E. Summerville
Obituaries

Joseph E. Summerville

Joseph E. Summerville, 88, of Everett, passed away quietly in his sleep on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Saint Mary's Home at Asbury Ridge, Erie.

Helen Carr
Obituaries

Helen Carr

Helen Carr, 86, of The Caring Place in Franklin, formerly of Kennerdell passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

Austin J. Guth Jr.
Obituaries

Austin J. Guth Jr.

Austin J. Guth Jr., 81, of Seneca, passed away at 7:23 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

Obituaries

Furthermore...

  • From staff reports

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

Donald Leroy Schimp
Obituaries

Donald Leroy Schimp

Donald Leroy Schimp of Shippenville passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

Deanna Kay 'Dee' Wingard
Obituaries

Deanna Kay 'Dee' Wingard

Deanna Kay "Dee" Wingard, 74, of Shippenville, passed away Thursday afternoon, Jan. 28, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, surrounded by her loving family.

Bonnie J. Dehn
Obituaries

Bonnie J. Dehn

Bonnie J. Dehn, 78, of Shippenville, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Shippenville Health Care after a lengthy illness.

Obituaries

Gale E. Flinspach

Gale E. Flinspach, 86, of Seneca, passed away at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. He is survived by his children.

Marion D. Hart
Obituaries

Marion D. Hart

Marion D. Hart, 92 of Fertigs, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 27, 2021, at UPMC in Seneca.

Obituaries

Mamie A. Perrett

Mamie A. Perrett, age 85, of Tionesta, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday morning, Jan. 28, 2021.

Mabel E. Woods
Obituaries

Mabel E. Woods

Mabel E. Woods, 93, of Bridgeview Apartments, Emlenton, went to her heavenly home while surrounded by her loving family early Thursday morning, Jan. 28, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Dennis W. O'Neil
Obituaries

Dennis W. O'Neil

Dennis W. O'Neil, 77, of Franklin, died at his home Wednesday night, Jan. 27, 2021, of natural causes.

Francis Baptist
Obituaries

Francis Baptist

Francis Baptist went to be with His Lord and Savior Monday, Jan 25, 2021. He was 97 and died quietly at home.

Todd E. Reese
Obituaries

Todd E. Reese

Todd E. Reese, 73, of Franklin, passed away in the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in his home.

Dorothy I. 'Dorene' Rugh
Obituaries

Dorothy I. 'Dorene' Rugh

Dorothy I. "Dorene" Rugh, 89, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the Geisinger Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre. She had spent the last three years at the Glenmaura Senior Living Center in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre where her three children live.

Barbara Ann Zapor (Parks)
Obituaries

Barbara Ann Zapor (Parks)

Barbara Ann Zapor (Parks), age 87, of Tionesta, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Windsor House at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville.

Scott E. Roddy
Obituaries

Scott E. Roddy

Scott E. Roddy, 64, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.