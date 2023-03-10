Reverend Thomas Dean Haylett passed away on March 1st, 2023.
A treasured friend, mentor, and father figure to many, Tom personified living life to the fullest.
Janet M. Motosicke, 83, of Fisher, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023 at the Embassy Healthcare of Saxonburg.
Michael G. Kelley, 69, of Beaver, formerly of Oil City, passed away at home surrounded by his family, Monday, March 6, 2023.
Viola Marie Smith, 89, of Emlenton passed away Thursday morning (March 9, 2023) at Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center in Clarion following a brief illness.
On Monday, March 6, 2023, Iseli Koenig Krauss passed away at the age of 89 in Newtown.
Jason Michael Thompson, 42, of Leeper, passed away on March 5, after a courageous and lengthy fight from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.
Cu Van “John” Dang, 67, of Franklin, passed away on March 8, 2023 at his home.
Rev. Richard D. Anschutz, 77, of Parker passed away suddenly Monday evening (March 6, 2023) at his residence of natural causes. He had served as pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Parker from 1982 until his retirement in 2013.
Linda Jean (Johnston) Osterberg, 79, of Marble passed away on March 8, 2023 at her home.
Thomas D. Morris, 77, of Sligo, passed away early Wednesday morning, March 8, 2023 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Cheryl J. Pastor, 67, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday March 8, 2023 after a five-year courageous battle with cancer.
Christine (Hollinger) Baron, 76, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Collins House, Franklin.
Nancy File Gibbons, 88, of Seneca, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Charlotte A. McCoy, age 85, of Grove City, said, “I hope I wake up and I’m home” meaning Heaven. Her wish came true on Monday morning, March 6, 2023, when Jesus welcomed her home.
Gerald E. “Jerry” Perry, 95, of Oil City, died Monday night, March 6, 2023 at The Caring Place in Franklin, where he has resided for the past six months.
Sheryl Ann (Heath) Neely, age 67 of Lamartine, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023 at her home following a lengthy illness.
Deanna Lee Gause made her triumphant entry into her eternal home on Saturday March 4, 2023, to join the heavenly choir of angels and find everlasting peace. She is the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Sue Ann Pacior, age 68, of Oil City, passed away at her home on March 3, 2023, after a battle with cancer.
Delores M. Lamey, 92, of Titusville, passed away Sunday morning March 5, 2023 at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation following an extended illness.
Russell C. “Rusty” Stitt, 50, of Rimersburg, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 at his home.
Evelyn M. Hosey, age 84 of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday March 4, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital.
Patricia J. Boyles, 80, of Clarion, passed away early Friday morning, March 3, 2023 at her home following an extended illness.
Betty l. Bowser, 90, of Licking Township, Parker, passed away Friday evening (March 3, 2023) at her residence following a period of declining health.
Cheryl E. Pierce, 70, of Knox passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at her home following an extended illness.
Paul “Doc” Gaylord Ferry, 81 of Meadville, died Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Meadville Medical Center.
Seth “Cooter” Gooden Smith, age 27, of Polk, was tragically taken from us unexpectedly this past Thursday, March 2, 2023, to walk with Jesus and raise a little heck in Heaven….. And he is now snow-white clean, singing away those country songs!
Jean B. Smith, 95, of Wesley, passed away March 4, 2023 at Trinity Living Center in Grove City.
Judith Louise Goughler, age 79, of Tionesta and formerly of Parker, went to be with the Lord early Friday morning, March 3, 2023 at Clarion Healthcare following an extended illness.
It is with very heavy hearts that the family of Edward James McClellan, 51, of Oil City, must announce his sudden and unexpected passing at home, on Feb. 28, 2023.
Robert R. Hovis, 61, of Philipsburg, passed away at home on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
Barbara Ellen Barker, 86, of Berryville, Virginia died on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Virginia.
Hazel Irene Beck, age 99, passed away peacefully early morning on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Quentin Eugene Wood (Woody), retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Quaker State Oil Corp., a Fortune 500 company, Past Chairman of Penn State University’s Board of Trustees, and a Penn State Distinguished Alumnus of the class of 1948, died Feb. 25, 2023.
Douglas Emerson Elliott, 74, of Emlenton, Rockland Township, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following a brief illness.
Linda Darlene Botts, age 72 of Tionesta, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital following a period of declining health.
John C. Mahan Jr. DDS, 93, of Canonsburg, formerly of Titusville, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, with his family by his side.
Margaret Dorthea “Peg” Fair, age 86 of Knox, with her beloved dog, Gizmo, by her side, went to be with the Lord on her late mother’s birthday, Feb. 28, 2023.
Michelle L. Rankin, 54, of Leeper, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Monday, February 27, 2023.